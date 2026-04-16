TikToker Thinks She's Met Her Dream Cowboy At A Bar—But The Internet Has Some Bad News For Her

Sometimes when you meet someone, everything goes so perfectly that you can't help but imagine that it's meant to be.

But one of the harder lessons in life is that, regardless of how perfect the match is, the person may not be as single as they might present themselves to be.

TikToker @kndllleclaire reminisced in a series of TikTok videos about how she met a cowboy at a bar who took an interest in her, and when she confessed that she'd never ridden a horse before, he decided to remedy that immediately.

In a heartfelt video, the TikToker showed the guy gently waking one of his horses in the middle of the night and taking her for a ride. Both looked incredibly happy to be together, and the TikToker laughed with glee at the ride and feeding the horse.

You can watch the first video here:

@kndllleclaire at 2:39 am… bareback, mind you

TikToker @kndllleclaire enjoyed her first date with the guy so much that she met up with him again to go on a second ride.

After this one, she expressed hope for a possible future together:

"I hope the cowboy at the bar thinks about this as much as I do."

You can watch the second video here:

@kndllleclaire Yes we took another horsey ride

Unfortunately for the TikToker, this wasn't the guy's first rodeo. But it was his one-trick pony.

The comments on the first video were glaringly positive, with fellow TikTokers manifesting this kind of love finding them and gushing over the perfect cowboy rom-com.

But in the second video, fellow TikTokers cautioned TikToker @kndllleclaire that this was not a new act for this man.

Allegedly, the guy has a girlfriend but still meets women at local bars and offers them horseback rides. Apparently, multiple TikTok videos have surfaced that look glaringly similar as the guy gives all of these women similar treatment.

Some recognized him from other videos.

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Others made jokes about how often his horse must have to give new girls rides.

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And unfortunately, some TikTokers recognized the man from real life.

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One TikToker even pretended to know him, bringing us all back to Mike the lineman.

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This is a perfect example of what Ethan Hawke said about unrequited love during his recent red carpet appearance.

While this TikToker may not have found the love of her life that night, she's still the winner in this situation. By putting herself out there, she had an incredibly romantic horseback riding experience and the hope of what was to come.

While finding out the truth could dull that magic, she can instead recall the night for its joy and light-hearted impulsiveness, which some guy on the internet can never take away.