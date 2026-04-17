Dave Chappelle Just Criticized MAGA Politicians For 'Weaponizing' His Anti-Trans Jokes—But He's Not Getting Much Sympathy

Dave Chappelle seems super duper surprised that people took his punchlines exactly as he delivered them. Back in 2021, he carelessly ranted about trans people during his Netflix special The Closer , setting off immediate backlash.

The comedian’s so-called “joke” that kicked off the controversy:

“Gender is a fact… [All of us] had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth.”

He then compared trans women’s vaginas to plant-based meat substitutes, adding that they’re “not quite” real—a line that drew swift backlash from trans people, allies, and even a sizable number of Netflix employees. Doubling down, he further inflamed the LGBTQ+ community by defending transphobic author JK Rowling and declaring himself “Team TERF.”

And now, after years of backlash, Chappelle is expressing something that almost resembles regret—while also claiming the Republican Party weaponized his material.

Sir… be so serious.

In a new interview with NPR, Chappelle attempted (and failed) to distance himself from the anti-trans hysteria pushed by Republicans and the Trump administration—despite his own well-documented track record of targeting the community in his stand-up.

Speaking to NPR host Michel Martin, he pushed back on how his material has been used:

“I did resent that the Republican Party ran on transgender jokes. You know, I felt like they were doing a weaponized version of what I was doing. That’s not what I was doing.”

Then what exactly was he doing?

Because if the claim is that his comedy has been misunderstood, his more recent work doesn’t exactly support that argument. In his 2024 Netflix special The Dreamer, Chappelle opens with a story about meeting Jim Carrey while the actor was deep in method acting as Andy Kaufman.

Chappelle recalls being “very disappointed” at having to pretend he was speaking to Kaufman when he could clearly see Carrey.

Chappelle’s punchline made the comparison explicit:

“That’s how trans people make me feel.”

Despite his attempts to reframe the conversation, Chappelle has shown a consistent pattern of punching down at the transgender community—something critics have pointed out for years.

Back in the NPR interview, Chappelle offered an example he believes illustrates how his work has been politicized, recounting a visit to Capitol Hill that included anti-trans MAGA stalwart Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado.

Chappelle recounted his interaction with Rep. Boebert:

“At first, it was [Congressional Black Caucus] people… Then here comes Lauren Boebert, and she said, ‘Can I get a picture?’ And I had already taken 40 pictures. I didn’t want to say no in front of everybody, but I didn’t know the phrase ‘I respectfully decline.’ So I just took the picture.”

Boebert later posted the photo in November 2023, using it to signal alignment with anti-trans rhetoric—specifically the claim that “there's only two genders.”

For those who don’t recall, that photo can be seen here:

Just three people who understand that there’s only two genders 😄 pic.twitter.com/uWz0Kwbcwj

— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 30, 2023

Boebert captioned the image, “Just three people who understand that there's only two genders 😄,” a message widely interpreted as a direct nod to the controversy surrounding Chappelle’s past remarks.

He described his frustration with how quickly the moment was politicized:

“And then she posted the picture before I could even get from there to the show and says something to the effect of, ‘Just two people that know that it’s just two genders.’ Just instantly, like, weaponized or politicized. So I got to the arena, and I lit her ass up for doing that. And she should never do that to a person like me.”

In response to the NPR interview, Boebert told TMZ she did not use Chappelle’s jokes and defended her post as “stating facts,” while also referring to transgender identity as “a joke.”

Chappelle, for his part, has insisted that his work is not intended to be “malicious or even harmful,” arguing that politicians have taken it further than he ever intended and that he does not see his comedy through a partisan lens.

What he didn’t address, however, are the repeated instances where he has returned to the same subject matter, whether joking about identifying as a woman to enter a women’s prison or suggesting his 2022 Hollywood Bowl attacker was a “trans man.”

So what exactly is the distinction here, now that it’s no longer just his audience reacting?

Trans and trans-allied social media commenters were similarly unimpressed with Chappelle’s recent realization that his jokes helped fuel broader attacks on the community.

You can view the commentary below:









































Throughout the interview, Chappelle returned to a familiar argument: that nuance in comedy and public discourse is being lost, and that people are increasingly pushed into rigid political binaries.

Posted two days ago, you can check out the controversial interview here:

- YouTube NPR

He also conveniently pointed to a recent $15 million gift to a public radio station in his hometown in Ohio, describing it as a potential space for more open, less polarized dialogue.

The comedian framed his critics as part of a broader cultural shift:

“Art is a nuanced endeavor. I have a belief that they are trying to take the nuance out of speech in American culture, that they’re making people speak as if they’re either on the right or the left.”

Asked by Martin if Donald Trump is funny, Chappelle paused and replied, “Maybe if he wasn’t president,” which is interesting, considering how selectively he seems to apply that understanding of context to his own work.





