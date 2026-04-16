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Kid Goes Viral After Leaving Sweet Note On Plane For The Person Sitting In Their Seat On The Next Flight

Photo and tweet by X user @oatmilkanie
@oatmilkanie/X

An X user shared a photo of the adorable note they found in the seat pocket on their flight from a kid who had sat in the same seat earlier.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 16, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

A lot is going on in our world right now that gives us pause, and some of us might feel our hearts breaking under the weight of all of it. That makes acts of kindness, no matter how small they are, more important than ever before.

X user @oatmilkanie shouted out an unidentified child who clearly got the memo when they boarded a plane and discovered that the child had written a note for the next person to sit in their seat, directly on the paper nausea bag that's snuggled in the seat pocket in front of the passenger's knees.

While the child didn't know who would sit in their seat next, they wanted that person to have a good day, and they hoped that the person would also do something in someone else's life to make their day a little better, too, creating a trail of perpetual joy, kindness, and love.

The kid wrote:

"Hello, I don't know who you are but I sat in this seat before you."
"I hope you have a good day and a good flight."
"However if you are vomiting in this bag I feel bad for you."
"I'm writing this message because I am a kid with a goal to make the world a nicer place."
"So please, do an act of kindness today out of the good of your heart, and tell the person to pay it forward."
"This way we can start a chain of good in this world."
"Have a good day!"

The kid also doodled stars, hearts, and a smiley face on the bottom of the page.

You can read the full letter here:

@oatmilkanie/X

Fellow X users were touched by the very kind note and the child's wish for more goodness in the world.

There were, of course, some negative X users who believed the note was faked for engagement farming, and others who used the opportunity to criticize the airline for not fully cleaning the plane before the next flight, but most recognized the note for what it was: a simple wish for more kindness during a dark time.









Though X has its doubters, sharing the note had its intended impact: people's days were made better by the incredibly sweet sentiments of the note, and they were touched by the kindness that can still be found in our current world.

Most importantly, it inspired a few people to pay it forward with notes of their own wherever they go.

And that is a big win.

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