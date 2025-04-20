Woman Gets Epic 'Thank You' Bag From Flight Staff After Helping Calm Down Autistic Child On Her Flight

While more people are attending college and earning degrees than ever before, it's disheartening how few people are able to pursue working in their field, because the jobs waiting for them pay far too little to cover the bills.
But every once in a while, a situation pops up out in the wild where we can put our textbook knowledge to good use.
After boarding a flight, TikToker Mare (@cancercardholder) noticed that the plane was not taking off and that there was a disturbance amongst her fellow flyers, specifically a little boy with Autism who was overstimulated from the situation.
She first asked the flight staff if there was anything she could do, since she was certified in education and special needs education, and then she approached the mother, asking if she could speak to her son.
While talking with him, she drew his attention to her so that he was only focusing on one person at a time, and they became fast friends. The boy was soon settled in, and the flight was able to take off basically on time.
As a thank you, the flight staff handed her a little "thank you" give in a waste paper bag at the end of the flight, which contained a Coke and several travel-sized bottles of Jack Daniels.
She soon shared the contents of the bag in one short video, quickly followed by a story time of what happened on the flight.
You can watch the gift bag video here:
@cancercardholder
(edit: storytime posted) they said i saved them from a major delay for calming a distraught passenger. they saved ME $40
Some were deeply touched by the gesture.
You can watch the story time video here:
@cancercardholder
the story behind the gift i got from my flight attendants!! we as people owe each other the gifts & knowledge we’re able to give. don’t be a bystander if you don’t have to be. #childlife #teachersoftiktok #specialeducation #storytimes
Some applauded the TikToker for how she treated the child on the flight.
Others understood how she felt about getting to use her education.
Someone suggested that she train flight staff in the future.
"Airlines should HIRE you to train flight attendants (and always have one extra to dispatch). Great job!"
In response, she shared a little more about her education and the training that came after. While she hasn't been able to find a job in the field that paid enough to cover all of her expenses, she feels rewarded to be able to use what she knows during surprise moments like this.
You can watch the second follow-up video here:
@cancercardholder
Replying to @Betsy, a non-fungible teacher SO MUCH LOVE TO ALL OF YOU here’s a lil follow up
As one fellow TikToker pointed out in the comments, it shouldn't take any courses to know how to be kind to others, and this was clearly something that this woman already knew.
Emotionally and professionally prepared to help, she'd jumped in during a moment when no one else knew what to do—and in a moment that's far too rare, she was rewarded for it, too.