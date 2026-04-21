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Trump Dragged After Gushing Over His Own Signature In Ultra-Cringey Viral Clip

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President Trump was super proud of himself after he signed an executive order in front of the likes of podcaster Joe Rogan and HHS Secretary RFK Jr.—and the secondhand embarrassment is real.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 21, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump was super proud of himself after he signed an executive order to make certain psychedelic drugs more available to treat mental health conditions, taking an opportunity to boast about his own signature.

Trump's order approves $50 million in federal funding to expand access to certain therapies and directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to fast-track its review of drugs like psilocybin and ibogaine. He was joined by the likes of podcaster Joe Rogan and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Oval Office.

Signing his name, Trump marveled at his own signature and took another opportunity to mock his predecessor, former President Joe Biden:

"Oh, that's a good one. Look at that, Joe. Do you think Biden can do that?"

Everyone around him laughed and applauded.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump's words appear to be yet another attempt to suggest Biden's pardons and executive orders are illegitimate.

Trump has previously alleged without evidence that Biden’s pardons were signed using an autopen, citing a report that claimed the Biden White House frequently relied on the mechanical device. The report, published by the Oversight Project, a branch of the Heritage Foundation, has been used by commentators to fuel claims about Biden’s cognitive decline.

The autopen, a machine designed to replicate signatures, which Trump himself has admitted to using, has long been used by public figures, including U.S. presidents, for signing notes and letters.

Trump's boast was another example of his narcissism at work—and didn't make him look of sound mind either.


Trump's order notes that "over 14 million American adults have a serious mental illness, defined as having a diagnosable mental, behavioral, or emotional disorder" and that "about 8 million are on prescription medication for these conditions."

While Trump said his order would expedite the reclassification of psilocybin and ibogaine—currently listed as Schedule I drugs with "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse"—Kennedy, his own Health Secretary, isn't the best poster child for an effort Trump says will save lives.

Kennedy has proposed creating rural "wellness farms" to treat addiction and mental health disorders. Critics argue the proposals emphasize a moral framing of recovery over evidence-based treatment, prioritizing personal responsibility and values rather than modern medical approaches and scientifically supported care.

Kennedy has also ordered The National Institutes of Health (NIH) to gather private medical records from various federal and commercial databases to study autism more comprehensively. In a development that has many advocates concerned and outraged, a new national disease registry is being launched to track Americans diagnosed with autism, and it will be integrated into this broader data collection effort.

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