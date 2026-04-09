Jessica Alba Stunned After Hearing Artemis II Crew Member Specifically Request Her Lotion Brand

When actress Jessica Alba co-founded The Honest Company, she probably didn’t imagine one of its most unexpected endorsements would come from space.

The actress, 44, shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, April 7, reacting to a clip of Artemis II astronaut Christina Koch—one of four crew members on the mission—making a specific care package request.

In the video, Koch makes a very specific request from orbit:

“Yes, this one might take some digging. I’m looking for a specific community hygiene item that is Honest Lotion."

As the clip plays, Alba beams with surprise before quickly becoming emotional

She reacted in disbelief to hearing her brand mentioned in space:

“What? That is wild!”

The moment clearly resonated as Alba reflected on founding the company to prioritize safer, more transparent products, noting that its name is a tribute to her daughter, Honor.

Alba reflected on the surreal full-circle moment for her company:

"This is a trip. This is a moment I never thought would be my real life. And so, anyone out there who has any dreams of anything, just go after it, because you never know. I mean, your products can be in space."

Alba has long spoken about building the company out of concern for ingredient safety in everyday products, making the moment feel especially full-circle as it reaches beyond Earth.

You can view her post here:

Alba launched The Honest Company in 2012 and served as Chief Creative Officer until 2024. The brand centers on “clean,” sustainably made products and ingredient transparency, guided by its “NO List™,” which excludes thousands of chemicals.

Its offerings, from diapers and wipes to skincare and cleaning supplies, are widely available at retailers including Target, Walmart, CVS, and Amazon. In 2025, the company reported $371 million in revenue.

And the Honest Company space branding wasn’t alone. Moments before Artemis II broke the record for greatest distance traveled from Earth—previously set in 1970—a jar of Nutella was spotted spinning through the spacecraft during the livestream, offering a lighthearted glimpse into life in microgravity.

In weightlessness, small items can drift freely through the cabin, turning even everyday products into floating spectacles. Nutella quickly leaned into the moment, sharing a graphic on Instagram that read, “Now enjoyed in space,” alongside the caption, “Houston, we have Nutella in space.”

You can view the convenient advert post here:

But the Alba and Honest Company moment struck a bigger chord far beyond the launch and into the comments section:





































Koch, 47, is part of the four-astronaut crew aboard Artemis II, alongside Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen. The mission launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 1 and marks a major milestone for NASA , sending astronauts around the far side of the moon and back—a journey not completed since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Artemis II also serves as the first crewed flight test of both NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft, key components of the agency’s long-term lunar exploration plans.

NASA outlined the broader mission goals for Artemis II:

“The mission will pave the way for lunar surface missions, establishing long-term lunar science and exploration capabilities, and inspire the next generation of explorers.”

The mission is scheduled to conclude tomorrow with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. Orion is expected to land at approximately 5:07 p.m. PDT (8:07 p.m. EDT), bringing the 10-day mission to a close.

The unexpected crossover between clean beauty and space exploration has already made the moment unforgettable for Alba!