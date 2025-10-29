Skip to content

Simu Liu Perfectly Fires Back At Kevin O'Leary For Suggesting Hollywood Use AI To Replace Background Actors

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Olive Garden Server Shares Table's Shockingly Long Receipt After Their 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl' Refills

Olive Garden restaurant exterior (left) and a viral Reddit photo of an extra-long receipt (right)
u/TheShoobster420/Reddit; Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An Olive Garden worker shared the receipt of a table that really took advantage of the restaurant's "Never-Ending Pasta Bowl" deal—and people are shook.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 29, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

If the economy’s cooked, Olive Garden’s making sure it’s at least al dente—reviving its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, the carb-loaded stimulus package no one asked for but everyone needs.

From August 25 to November 16, for just $13.99, customers can indulge in up to 96 combinations of noodles and sauces, plus unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, which, according to Morgan’s law, you must eat at least three of before your entrée arrives.

The menu features classics like fettuccine, spaghetti, angel hair, and rigatoni, all coated in sauces ranging from creamy Alfredo to a new “Spicy Three-Meat Sauce,” described by Olive Garden as “flavorful,” which usually means you’re gonna need extra Tums. For an extra $4.99, you can add crispy chicken, meatballs, or Italian sausage to your mountain of carbs.

According to Olive Garden:

“[K]eeping the price of its most beloved offer exactly the same, in a time when prices seem to rise with every season.”

That’s right, in a world where your landlord raises the rent monthly, Olive Garden’s the only one still offering consistency…and it comes with unlimited salad. The deal’s price hasn’t budged since 2022, and neither has America’s appetite for it.

Online, diners are flexing how far they can push the phrase “never-ending,” including one Olive Garden employee who shared a receipt so long it could double as a paper scarf.

On Reddit, u/TheShoobster420 uploaded a photo of the receipt with the caption:

“This never-ending pasta gotta stop.”

You can see the photo here:

u/TheShoobster420/Reddit

Somewhere, a CVS cashier just nodded in respect. And no, the total for the meal was not available.

The user followed up with:

“Never had a table get this many refills. It was my coworker’s table and they were obv hoarding it. He wanted to tell them to stop but the table was too big and it was slow so he didn’t want to compromise his tip.”

In other words, the breadsticks weren’t the only thing being stretched thin.

So how does Olive Garden make any money off people treating dinner like a competitive sport? Simple: they’re betting on math, margins, and marinara sauce.

Maeve Webster, president of consulting firm Menu Matters, told CNN:

“If the pasta brings them in the door and they purchase other profitable items, then it definitely makes sense in the long run. Olive Garden has likely done the math regarding how many patrons will actually eat significantly more than $13 of pasta. Some will, of course, but likely on average it works out in their favor.”

She added that the chain, with nearly 1,000 locations, “likely has a very strong and cooperative relationship with pasta suppliers, which can, in turn, help them with price.”

Translation: Olive Garden’s got pasta deals that make Costco look amateur.

The Never-Ending Pasta Bowl first debuted in 1995 and has become a back-to-school season tradition, because nothing says “budgeting for school supplies” like eating your body weight in rigatoni. Olive Garden’s senior VP of marketing, Jaime Bunker, previously told CNN the timing is deliberate, as “people have a lot of expenses” and “consumers are looking to save.”

And save they do. The National Restaurant Association reports that menu prices across the industry have risen over 30 percent since 2020, while Olive Garden’s went up only 2 percent last year. Yet somehow, its profits rose 12.7 percent. Turns out, feeding America’s anxiety with endless carbs is a winning strategy.

Rick Cardenas, CEO of Olive Garden’s parent company Darden, bragged to analysts in June:

“Our consumers want to go out and spend their hard-earned money, and we think we’re taking some wallet share from fast food and fast casual.”

Because in a 2025 Trump economy, fiscal responsibility looks a lot like passing on lattes and doubling down on fettuccine.

Hungrily, social media couldn’t resist weighing in on the Olive Garden receipt that just wouldn’t end.

u/hamncheesecroissantt/Reddit

u/richyoung1994/Reddit

u/Pasco08/Reddit

u/Boring_Emergency7973/Reddit

u/glttrgrlryn/Reddit

u/AdEnvironmental8822/Reddit

u/HelloKittyGothGF3/Reddit

u/JustAGuyWhoLoves2Fly/Reddit

u/robotcoup/Reddit

u/Life_Lavishness4773/Reddit

u/BackgroundPirate3655/Reddit

u/Special_Push7751/Reddit

And Olive Garden is not alone. Other sit-down chains are also cashing in on value nostalgia. Applebee’s just posted its first same-store sales increase in eight quarters, thanks to the “2 for $25” deal. BJ’s, Red Robin, and Chili’s are all rolling out new promotions too, because in 2025, the only thing truly endless is America’s appetite for a bargain that feels like 2012.

So yes, the economy might be a mess. But at least the pasta? Still never-ending.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Ruben Gallego
Political News

Democratic Senator Trolls Trump With Hilariously Petty Idea For What To Name Trump's Ballroom When He Leaves Office

Donald Trump Jr.; Aubrey O'Day§
Political News

Don Jr. Called Out By His Former Mistress After He Tried To Slam Chelsea Clinton Over Ballroom Comments

restaurant table set with dishes and food
Trending

People Break Down Absurd-Sounding Restaurant Complaints That Are Totally Valid

Screenshots of @cm.stabile's Instagram video
Trending

Mom Finds Ingenious Way To Get Son's Classmate To Stop Ripping Up Notes She Puts In His Lunchbox

More from Trending

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With Brutally Accurate New Nickname—And The Internet Brings The Jokes

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, calling him an "invasive species" who is taking a "wrecking ball" to the United States—to say nothing of the country's alliances around the globe.

In his remarks, Newsom also pointed to the "symbolism" of Trump's recent demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make way for his new ballroom, a pet project that, at an estimated 90,000 square feet, would overwhelm the People's House.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jimmy Kimmel; Donald Trump
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Trump To IQ Test On National Television After Trump's Latest Cognitive Test Brag

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel invited President Donald Trump to compete in "Grandpa Don’s Dementia Bowl" so he can take a cognitive test to compete against Democratic Representatives Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York after denigrating them for having "low IQ."

Trump criticized Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez in rambling remarks he made to reporters aboard Air Force One about how he would "love to" run in the next election—a clear violation of constitutional norms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elijah Wood surprises a pair of Lord of the Rings fans mid-vow at their real-life Hobbiton wedding.
@hobbitontours/TikTok

Elijah Wood Crashes LOTR Wedding!

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is known for many roles: Frodo Baggins, Patrick from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and now, apparently, “wholesome wedding crasher.”

On the official Hobbiton website, the venue sells itself as pure Middle-earth magic:

Keep ReadingShow less
Keke Jones, known as @keketherealmrsjones on TikTok, shared the viral video capturing the moment she realized her husband’s affection had faded — a heartbreaking clip that’s now sparked millions of views and a revival of the “bird theory” trend.
@keketherealmrsjones/TikTok

Marriage Over: Woman's Heartbreaking TikTok

Every few months, a TikToker’s heartbreak storytime takes over the internet. This month, it’s @keketherealmrsjones, aka Keke Jones, whose viral video captured the exact moment she realized her marriage was over—and maybe, unintentionally, proved “bird theory” right.

The video, which racked up over 31 million views in one day, shows Keke trying to get her husband, Brandon’s, attention during what should’ve been a romantic vacation. She smiles, gestures, and even raises her drink to the beat of the cruise ship tunes, but his face? Ice cold.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from TikTok about IHOP kids menu
@britnixh91/TikTok

Millennial Mom Floored After Noticing Hilariously Cruel 'Fun Fact' On IHOP Kids' Menu

Just because something's true doesn't mean you have to say it out loud!

A mom on TikTok is feeling downright trolled—by an IHOP kid's menu. And so is every Millennial and Gen Xer who watched her TikTok about it.

Keep ReadingShow less