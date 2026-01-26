Skip to content

A 'Vanity Fair' Astrology Article From 2006 Is Going Viral For Accurately Predicting What's Happening In The U.S. Today

Meghan McCain Gets Blunt Reality Check After Claiming Mister Rogers Wasn't 'Political' On His Show

Meghan McCain; Fred Rogers
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

The former The View cohost tried to claim that Mr. Rogers, unlike some of today's more outspoken children's entertainers like Ms. Rachel, was apolitical on his show—and was swiftly fact-checked.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 26, 2026
Meghan McCain gained attention as a spokesperson for conservatives while constantly mentioning her father was Senator John McCain. After being fired by The View, she's remained mostly out of the public eye.

But every now and then she resurfaces to try to recapture the attention she once had. Her most recent attempt was on X with a vastly ill-informed hot take on public television icon Fred Rogers.

Rogers, an ordained Presbyterian minister, hosted Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood on PBS from 1968 until 2001, entertaining several generations of children with a diverse cast and gentle moral lessons.

According to McCain:

"Wanna know one of the best things about Mr. Rogers growing up? I never knew anything about his political opinions. He just entertained kids. That's it."

You can see her post here:

People were quick to correct her or call out her ignorance.

While the police were blowing up Black neighborhoods in Philadelphia and enforcing segregation in the South, Mr. Rogers cast a Black man as a police officer and shared a pool with him on his program. Swimming pools were still strictly segregated throughout the United States at the time.

Mr. Rogers made numerous statements about civil and human rights.



"DON'T YOU KNOW WHO MY FATHER IS?!"
— Traveller In Black (@traveller-in-black.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 12:57 PM



‪@uaschyperpolyglot; ‪@xopherx/Bluesky‬



@augustjpollak/Bluesky


@augustjpollak/Bluesky


@augustjpollak/Bluesky



@owill8s/Bluesky



@sethcotlar/Bluesky


@zoesamuel/Bluesky



@clggmf/Bluesky



He literally did an episode on integration? Involving a pool? Something some white peoples hated so much they filled in their own pools in order to deprive Black people and prevent integration?
— Laura Mariko Cheifetz (she/her) (@veryasianrev.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 11:57 PM



Fred Rogers set new standards for quality children's television and has been repeatedly recognized as one of the most influential figures in television history.

His show addressed complex topics in age-appropriate ways and emphasized kindness and acceptance for all people.

