Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Peter Doocy Red-Faced With Shady Comment At Final Press Briefing

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had some playfully shady banter with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during her final press briefing on Monday.
Doocy, known for being one of the most combative members of the White House press corps during the Biden administration, initially struck an unexpectedly respectful tone by thanking Jean-Pierre for enduring his questioning for more than two years.
He said:
“You could have stopped taking the hard questions years ago, and you didn’t, so we appreciate that."
Jean-Pierre responded:
“This is, let’s say, one last dance, right? I don’t know how I’m gonna fill my dance card now. How will I fill that void without you?”
"You tell me," he said, to which she replied:
“Start some rumors in here, I guess.”
As the reporters in the press pool joined Jean-Pierre's laughter, Doocy laughed, appearing embarrassed by the banter, before asking Jean-Pierre his final question:
"A week from now, it's all over. Between next Monday [when President-elect Donald Trump takes office] and 2028, who is the leader of the Democratic Party?"
Jean-Pierre laughed and said:
“Honestly, that is for people much smarter than I to make that assessment, that decision. Obviously, voters will decide. That is not something for me to decide. I cannot predict the future, so that is not something that I’m going to do from here."
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
Jean-Pierre remained as poised as ever in her final interaction with Doocy—and many appreciated her playfully shady response.
The exchange brings to mind what transpired between Doocy and former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki in 2022 after she announced that she would be leaving her job.
Doocy–with whom she repeatedly clashed throughout her tenure–told her that he was "sorry to see you go," which prompted Psaki—who now hosts her own MSNBC program—to grin and coyly ask Doocy a single question–"Are you?"–that prompted many in the room to laugh.
Doocy, also laughing, thanked Psaki for being "a good sport," a compliment Psaki also extended to him.