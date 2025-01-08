MAGA Fans Belt Out 'YMCA' Parody Before Careening Off Snowy Highway In Wild Viral Video

A viral video shows a car of President-elect Donald Trump's supporters failing miserably while singing a MAGA parody of the song "YMCA" on a livestream that ended badly when the group, speeding down a snowy highway, lost control of their vehicle and crashed.

The individuals, who were livestreaming the incident as it unfolded, can be seen singing along to the song, “M-A-G-A! M-A-G-A-A!” while driving on a snowy highway.

Despite the song's roots in gay culture, Trump adopted it as his campaign’s theme, frequently playing it at events and even dancing to it. Over the past few months, Trump supporters have shared videos of themselves dancing and singing along to the tune.

A man referred to as "Frankie" in the video says:

“You know what? Me, personally, I’m already at the Capitol. I’m already yellin’ on my bullhorn, I already got my flag up in the air. Look at these roads,” he continues. “God has cleared a path for us today.”

That was before the car, sporting a Trump flag on the hood, skidded to the left and crashed into the median. The phone, which had been recording their singing while they drove, then tumbled off the dashboard.

Suddenly Frankie's reaction in the car turned to “Oh! Oh no!” and “S**t. I’m sorry, Jamie. S**t, s**t" before one of the passengers says:

“We’re gonna cut the stream right now. We are all OK.”

Frankie then replies that the door to the car is "stuck" before proceeding to call for help.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The group was swiftly mocked in response.









This isn't the first time a group of Trump supporters have been mocked while singing along to "YMCA".

Before Trump used the song extensively on the campaign trail and contributed to a wave of videos from the MAGA faithful on right-wing TikTok that incorporated the song, members of the Proud Boys—the far-right domestic terror group—were roasted after a video showed them protesting an Ohio drag event by dancing to the gay anthem.

There was something undoubtedly ironic about the notoriously homophobic group protesting the event while dancing to one of the most quintessentially gay songs ever made.