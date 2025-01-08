Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Fans Belt Out 'YMCA' Parody Before Careening Off Snowy Highway In Wild Viral Video

Screenshot of MAGA followers singing "YMCA" in car
@SatireAP/X

A car of Trump supporters livestreamed themselves singing a MAGA parody of the song "YMCA" while speeding down a snowy highway, claiming "God has cleared a path for us today"—right before losing control and crashing.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 08, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A viral video shows a car of President-elect Donald Trump's supporters failing miserably while singing a MAGA parody of the song "YMCA" on a livestream that ended badly when the group, speeding down a snowy highway, lost control of their vehicle and crashed.

The individuals, who were livestreaming the incident as it unfolded, can be seen singing along to the song, “M-A-G-A! M-A-G-A-A!” while driving on a snowy highway.

Despite the song's roots in gay culture, Trump adopted it as his campaign’s theme, frequently playing it at events and even dancing to it. Over the past few months, Trump supporters have shared videos of themselves dancing and singing along to the tune.

A man referred to as "Frankie" in the video says:

“You know what? Me, personally, I’m already at the Capitol. I’m already yellin’ on my bullhorn, I already got my flag up in the air. Look at these roads,” he continues. “God has cleared a path for us today.”

That was before the car, sporting a Trump flag on the hood, skidded to the left and crashed into the median. The phone, which had been recording their singing while they drove, then tumbled off the dashboard.

Suddenly Frankie's reaction in the car turned to “Oh! Oh no!” and “S**t. I’m sorry, Jamie. S**t, s**t" before one of the passengers says:

“We’re gonna cut the stream right now. We are all OK.”

Frankie then replies that the door to the car is "stuck" before proceeding to call for help.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The group was swiftly mocked in response.



This isn't the first time a group of Trump supporters have been mocked while singing along to "YMCA".

Before Trump used the song extensively on the campaign trail and contributed to a wave of videos from the MAGA faithful on right-wing TikTok that incorporated the song, members of the Proud Boys—the far-right domestic terror group—were roasted after a video showed them protesting an Ohio drag event by dancing to the gay anthem.

There was something undoubtedly ironic about the notoriously homophobic group protesting the event while dancing to one of the most quintessentially gay songs ever made.

Latest News

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
Trending

People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

More from News/2024-election

Screenshot of Demi Moore's family celebrating her win; Demi Moore
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram; Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Demi Moore's Daughters' Real-Time Reaction To Her Winning A Golden Globe Is Everything

Actor Demi Moore's daughters warmed social media users' hearts with their reaction to their mother winning a Golden Globe for her career comeback role in The Substance, with a viral video showing how they couldn't contain their excitement after her big win.

Moore won her Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the body horror film, making her achievement all the more remarkable given that horror films normally do not make such a splash on the awards circuit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nelly Furtado
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nelly Furtado Opens Up About The Importance Of 'Self-Love' With Empowering Bikini Pics

Anyone who paid attention to the top songs in the early 2000s likely remembers Nelly Furtado and her catchy, self-empowering song "I'm Like a Bird."

The Canadian singer and songwriter quickly caught fame and has sold more than 45 million records to date, and in 2017, it was believed she had "only flown away" because of her discomfort with the intensity of the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will Smith; Keanu Reeves starring as Neo in 'The Matrix'
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith Sparks Rumors He'll Be Starring In A 'Matrix' Sequel After Sharing Cryptic Video

We're all human here, and sometimes, we can't help but imagine what might have been.

A long-standing bit of gossip from Hollywood is that I, Robot's Will Smith turned down the opportunity to star in The Matrix, believing that the film Wild, Wild West was a better fit for his film presence, not to mention his inaccurate prediction that his film would be more successful than the franchise that would cast Keanu Reeves as Neo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bruce Fischer and Kamala Harris
C-SPAN

GOP Senator's Husband Ripped For Refusing To Shake Harris's Hand At Swearing-In Ceremony

Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce went viral after refusing to shake the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris—or even look at her—during his wife's swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The exchange proceeded routinely, with Harris leading Senator Fischer in the oath of office. Fischer recited the oath, and the two shook hands as Harris thanked her for her contributions. However, when Harris turned to greet Bruce Fischer, saying, "May I extend congratulations to you?" and extending her hand, he declined to shake it, only saying, "Thank you," before averting his gaze.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kelly Rowland
Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Kelly Rowland Warns Fans Of Con Artist Using Her Name To Scam People Out Of Money

Kelly Rowland, known for her work in Destiny's Child, The X Factor, and other film and music productions, recently published an alert to her followers on Instagram.

In the story, she highlighted a screenshot of a text from an account called "i.am.kellyrowland," which is not her account.

Keep ReadingShow less