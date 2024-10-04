Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harris Campaign Calls Out Trump's Half-Full Rally Crowd In Hilarious Video

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
@KamalaHQ/X; Jemal Countess/Getty Images

After Donald Trump claimed "only he" can get huge crowds, a video emerged that showed a half-full gymnasium, which the Harris campaign posted.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 04, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After former President Donald Trump claimed "only he" can draw huge rally crowds, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign mocked him after a video emerged showing that Trump had spoken at a rally in a half-full gymnasium.

Trump arrived an hour and a half late to his rally in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday night and boasted:

"Who else fills big places like this at three in the afternoon?”

But seen from various angles, it was clear that, despite his claims, he had only managed to fill a fraction of the event space.

The low turnout stands out for a candidate who has often criticized his political opponents for failing to attract the large crowds he has typically drawn to his campaign events.

However, this election has been characterized by a large degree of Trump fatigue and Harris's campaign went ahead and posted a side-by-side comparison showcasing "Trump's lies vs. reality."

You can see the video below.

It was abundantly clear the size of the crowd was nothing like what Trump claimed—and he was swiftly mocked for it.



Trump previously claimed Harris used artificial intelligence to make the crowd at a campaign rally near Detroit, Michigan, appear larger than it was, a statement that was swiftly debunked.

He was recently asked if he was bothered by the size of the crowds that attended Harris's campaign rallies in Philadelphia and Detroit and he responded by attacking the press and insisting that Harris had scarcely more than 2,000 attendees at those events:

"It's so dishonest, the press, and here's a great example. I had in Michigan recently 25,000 people. 25,000 people and we couldn't get them in. In Harrisburg, we had 25,000 people and 20,000 people couldn't get in. We had so many. Nobody ever mentions that."
"When she gets 1,500 people—and I saw it yesterday on ABC when they said the crowd was so big—I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That's why I'm always saying, 'Turn around,' and let me tell you, I'm so glad you asked that."

Trump later claimed the crowd that came to hear him speak ahead of the January 6 insurrection was the largest he had ever addressed, drawing a comparison to the crowd that gathered for the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

None of which is true, of course. The fact is, Kamala Harris regularly attracts more than 10,000 attendees to her rallies as she has inspired increased enthusiasm in the presidential race.

Latest News

Haley Joel Osment as JD Vance; Vance attempting to buy donuts
2024 Election

Haley Joel Osment's Impression Of JD Vance Trying To Buy A Donut Is Hilariously Spot On

More from News/2024-election

Mike Collins; J.D. Vance
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Dragged For Sharing Bizarrely Doctored Photo Of Vance With Chiseled Jawline

Georgia Republican Representative Mike Collins left X users baffled after sharing a photo of Vance that had clearly been photoshopped to give the vice presidential candidate more pronounced cheekbones and a stronger jawline.

Collins bizarrely shared a noticeably edited image of Vance’s face, altered to appear slimmer with exaggerated features, including what looked like a chin implant.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston Settles Debate After Infamous 'Friends' Dress Looks Different Color In 4K

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has entered the chat concerning the debate involving the "commando" dress that her character Rachel Green wore in an infamous Friends episode.

In the second episode of the third season, titled, “The One Where No One’s Ready," the characters scramble to get ready for a high-profile event at Ross' museum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Mariah Carey
@MariahCarey/X

Mariah Carey Hilariously Shuts Down People Trying To 'Rush' Her Into Christmas Season In Viral Video

Pop icon Mariah Carey, who has become the annual harbinger of the Christmas season, shared a hilarious new video teasing her fans who are trying to "rush" her into the holidays.

Each year, "All I Want for Christmas is You" can be heard pretty much everywhere around the globe. The holiday standard is from Carey's fourth studio album and first holiday album, Merry Christmas (1994). So great is its success that Carey is widely known as the "Queen of Christmas," and jokes about her "defrosting" in time for the holidays pop up each year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Julianne Hough
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Body-Shaming Trolls Tell Her To 'Eat A Cheeseburger'

Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough responded to body-shaming comments after she posted a playful Instagram video of her enjoying her spa day clad in a snakeskin-patterned bikini.

The video, posted on September 29, showed the affable TV personality and dancer bumping and grinding in the sauna with a red light therapy mask on, taking a cold plunge after, and leaping about on a trampoline.

Keep ReadingShow less
Britney Spears
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears Reveals She Accidentally Burned Off Her Eyebrows And Eyelashes—And Yikes

Britney Spears recently shared on Instagram a scary experience from six months ago.

She said she was lighting a fire in the fireplace when it blew up in her face.

Keep ReadingShow less