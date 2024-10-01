Randy Rainbow Hilariously Skewers Trump With Perfect Taylor Swift Parody Video

Musical internet comedian Randy Rainbow is back once again, but this time he's veered away from showtunes toward the most famous music star in the world, Taylor Swift.

Rainbow's latest video skewers Donald Trump's debate performance against Democratic opponent Kamala Harris with an expertly rewritten version of Swift's hit "Blank Space."

After running through a greatest hits list of Trump's more insane moments during last month's debate, Rainbow declares that Donald Trump has a "blank space" of his own—and you can probably guess where it's located in Rainbow's version.

In the video, Rainbow appears as the moderator of last month's debate in which he states that each candidate was asked to "prepare...a comedic monologue," would is the perfect explanation of Trump's bizarre performance.

Naturally, the video quickly moves on to feature Trump's insane—and utterly false—claims about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating dogs and cats before Rainbow appears as the final boss of "childless cat ladies" herself, Swift, to sing about Trump's "blank space."

Swifties—as well as anyone who's been anywhere near, say, a grocery store sound system in the last 10 years—will remember that in her song, Swift herself has "a long list of ex-lovers" who'll "tell you I'm insane," right?

Well, in Rainbow's version, Trump of course has:



“Got a long list of convictions, he simply can’t explain."

Rainbow then takes another spin on Swift's chorus to give us the reason for both those convictions and the insane things he said in that debate:



"Cause he’s got a blank space baby — and it’s in his brain.”

That's as good an explanation as any.

Naturally, Randy Rainbow's legion of fans loved his new Taylor Swift-style hot take on Trump.





































After the vice presidential debate between Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance, Rainbow is sure not to run out of material any time soon.

