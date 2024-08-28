Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Randy Rainbow Brutally Lays Into 'Shady JD' Vance In Genius New Parody Music Video

JD Vance; Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow / YouTube

The comedian takes a swing at the Republican vice presidential nominee in his new 'Funny Girl'-inspired musical parody video 'JD, JD... (Married Lady).'

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 28, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

What do you suppose Republican candidate for Vice President JD Vance and Hollywood and Broadway legend Barbra Streisand have in common?

The answer is nothing—until now, that is. Because internet star Randy Rainbow has united them at last.

Not in person, mind you. Barbra would never. But Rainbow's latest video reworks one of Streisand's classic numbers from Funny Girl to drag Vance as only he could.

The video riffs on the classic tune "Sadie, Sadie" from the musical, which Rainbow rendered into "JD, JD ... (Married Lady)."

Rainbow's reworked lyrics take shots at Vance's controversies, most notably his shift from a guy who just back in 2016 referred to Trump as "America's Hitler," to now being arguably his biggest sycophant.

“JD, JD, married lady, how you nauseate. There’s nothing as disgusting as a thirsty running mate."
"Oh, how this cracked Ohioan sure changed his act since he began, it seems like only just last night that he called Donald 'Hitler Light!'”

In addition to song, Rainbow's videos of course also usually feature a mock interview with whoever he's skewering, and his Vance video is no exception.

He ribs Vance for everything from his photos in drag, his insults against "childless cat ladies," and the viral joke about him liking to have sex with couches.

Rainbow even included a pointed warning of sorts with the lyric, "stay complicit, JD, hold your tongue, ’cause Donald likes his veeps well-hung," a reference to the attempts to hang former Vice President Mike Pence during the January 6 coup attempt at the Capitol.

On social media, Rainbow's fans were loving his shots at Vance.








Rainbow's JD Vance video marks the second time he's united Streisand with Trumpworld. Last year, Rainbow used another iconic Funny Girl tune, "Don't Rain On My Parade," to mock Trump's legal troubles with the phrase, "Don’t Arraign On His Parade."

Latest News

Kamala Harris; Screenshot of Donald Trump
2024 Election

Harris Campaign Pounces With Hilarious Supercut After Trump Wavers On Attending Debate

More from News/2024-election

Jason Kander; Screenshot of Kari Lake
Whitney Curtis/Getty Images; RSBN

'New York, New York' Songwriter's Nephew Rips Kari Lake's Theory That Trump Tower Inspired Song

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, whose uncle John Kander co-wrote "New York, New York," the song made famous by Frank Sinatra, bluntly weighed in after failed Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake pondered if Trump Tower had inspired the song.

Lake, an election denier who tried and failed to subvert the will of Arizona voters by casting doubt on Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs' election win, spoke at a rally about spending her 52nd birthday at Trump Tower and suggested the building was directly responsible for the success of the classic song.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anthony Carbone and Billy Gilman
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Gay Country Music Star Billy Gilman Just Got Married—And Fans Couldn't Be More Thrilled

Country music star Billy Gilman, known for his hit "One Voice" and his runner-up finish on The Voice season 11, married his partner Anthony Carbone on August 23 in Rhode Island.

In an exclusive with People magazine, the couple dished about their wedding and the romance that got them there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lizzo
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

Lizzo Says She's Taking A 'Gap Year' To Prioritize Her Mental Health In Viral Instagram Post

Rapper and singer Lizzo told fans she was “taking a gap year" and protecting her peace in a viral Instagram post that featured a video of her embracing the rain out on the balcony of an exotic resort.

The 36-year-old "About Damn Time" singer has been laying low in recent months following a lawsuit in 2023 filed by clothing designer Asha Daniels that alleged "racial and sexual harassment" and a toxic work environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack Daniels
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Jack Daniels Called Out For Abandoning Diversity Initiatives Due To Anti-LGBTQ+ Pressure

Leadership of the iconic whiskey brand Jack Daniels are the latest band of corporate cowards to bow to conservatives furious about the existence of LGBTQ+ and people of color.

The brand announced that they're dropping all diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as part of a new "strategic framework" that also includes parting ways with the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, a yearly report on which corporations are the most LGBTQ+-friendly.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
NBC News; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Trump Now Claims That Harris 'Doesn't Want To Debate' Him—And It's Projection At Its Finest

Former President Donald Trump was called out after claiming to reporters that Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't want to debate him because she's "not a smart person"—words that prompted his critics to accuse him of some serious projection.

After initially agreeing to a second debate with President Joe Biden in September, Trump announced in a statement via spokesperson Steven Cheung that he was backing out of the commitment, claiming that "general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee."

Keep ReadingShow less