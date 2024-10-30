Randy Rainbow Channels Olivia Newton-John In Latest Parody Video Eviscerating Trump

Political satirist and YouTube star Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time skewering former President Donald Trump and other key GOP figures, including his running mate J.D. Vance, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, MAGA celebrities Hulk Hogan and Roseanne Barr with his latest song parody, "MAGADU," in which he channels the late singer and actor Olivia Newton John's role in Xanadu.
Rainbow settled in for yet another mock interview with Trump, catching up as Trump approaches the final leg of his campaign. “You look like s–t, how are you feeling?” Rainbow asked cheerfully, flashing a grin. Then he wondered aloud why the race was polling so closely.
He said:
"I can't sleep nights. I keep imagining the dark, hate-filled, Orwellian, deep-fried, comb-over, fever dream hellscape this country will become if your crazy ass wins!”
Rainbow kicked off "MAGADU,” borrowing the melody from Newton-John and the Electric Light Orchestra’s 1980 hit Xanadu. Using the iconic tune from the film, Rainbow cleverly twisted the song’s concept of a fantastical paradise.
He sings:
“A place where nobody wants to go/ A country so lame and low/ They call it Magadu. But if you vote for this bag of d**ks/ As soon as Nov. 6/ We’ll be in Magadu!” ...
Where lies are facts and nothing’s true/ A million rights dismantled and there you are with Roseanne Barr/ A dark dystopia of absurdist extremes to kill your dreams/ MAGADU, MAGADU, MAGADU.
An orange hellscape fraught with hypocrisy and Marjorie … Girl just say no.”
Rainbow delved into the "dark dystopia of absurd extremes" that a second Trump presidency could bring, making sure to highlight Project 2025, the 900-page blueprint detailing Trump’s plans to consolidate power in a potential second term:
“In the year of Project 2025/ Those creeps gonna kick their creepy plans into overdrive/ No more protections or kindness or joy/ And guess who’s gonna be their poster boy?/ When Planet Earth dries up and demagogues thrive/ No education and nobody’s free/ They’re gonna set us back a century.”
He later played a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign stressing that "we won't go back" and sings:
“Let’s no go there, there’s no clean air/ Don’t wanna go, girl, just say no to MAGADU!”
You can see his latest video and hear what he has to say about others in Trump's orbit below.
People loved it.
Of course, this isn't the first time Rainbow has channeled gay icons to poke fun at Trump and his followers.
Earlier this year, he thrilled social media users after announcing he officially "went country for number forty-five" in a Dolly Parton-inspired parody music video ridiculing Trump and his misdeeds.
His parody of Parton's hit "9 to 5"—the theme song for the classic comedy of the same name starring her, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin—came as Trump's election interference trial wound down, just before closing arguments. Trump was ultimately convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to illegally influence the 2016 election.
It began with a faux interview with Trump that has Trump "admitting" that any potential running mates (including the cannibal Hannibal Lecter featured in The Silence of the Lambs) "come from prisons, mental institutions, and insane asylums."
After "questioning" Trump about how he could expect to run a successful campaign "from a courtroom," Rainbow declared he had "no time for this nonsense" and referred to Trump as "a working gal from the '80s."