Powerful Line From Sotomayor's Scathing Dissent After ICE Ruling Ignites Standing Ovation On 'Colbert'

Anna Wintour Reveals Her Honest Reaction To Seeing 'The Devil Wears Prada'—And It's Kind Of Iconic
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; 20th Century Fox

Wintour, who recently announced she's stepping down as Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, shared on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast how she reacted after seeing Meryl Streep portray a character largely thought to be based on her in The Devil Wears Prada.

By Peter KarlebySep 11, 2025
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
If you've ever wondered if legendary Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has ever seen The Devil Wears Prada, the answer is yes, and she's finally shared her opinions on the film.

The movie, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, centers around the trials and tribulations a young writer endures under a legendarily icy fashion editor named Miranda Priestley.

Weisberger, a former Vogue employee, has confirmed in the past that The Devil Wears Prada is based on her and her former colleagues' experiences, though she has never confirmed whether Priestley is a direct portrayal of Wintour.

But pretty much everyone who's ever read the book or seen the movie has taken the hint, including, it seems, Wintour herself.

@newyorker

“I thought it was a fair shot.” In a conversation with David Remnick, Anna Wintour discusses what she thought of “The Devil Wears Prada,” and reflects on attending the première—in Prada. Listen to the full interview at the link in our bio. #NewYorkerRadio #TheDevilWearsPrada #annawintour #annehathaway #merylstreep

During a recent video on the New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, Wintour all but confirmed the rumor—and the portrayal's accuracy.

Host David Remnick asked Wintour about the film and its portrayal, in which Anne Hathaway's character Andi Sachs is put through an often cruel and terrifying wringer by Priestley, played by Streep.

Wintour's take?

"In the end, I thought it was a fair shot."

She went on to tell Remnick that she didn't know much about the film when it first came out.

“Well, I went to the premiere—wearing Prada—completely having no idea what the film was going to be about."
"And I think that the fashion industry were very sweetly concerned for me about the film that it was gonna paint me in some kind of difficult light.”

She also worried that Streep's portrayal of the character based on her would be a "caricature."

Instead, she left the film impressed by everyone's performances—and actually had a good time.

"I found it highly enjoyable and very funny. It had a lot of humor to it, it had a lot of wit.”

Perhaps Wintour doesn't take herself quite as seriously as people think!

On social media, many found Wintour's self-awareness refreshing, even if they weren't buying everything she said.

If nothing else, Wintour inspired what is arguably Streep's most beloved and iconic performance, and that alone is a high honor!

