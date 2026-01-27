Sydney Sweeney Could Face Charges After Hanging Bras On Hollywood Sign Without Permission

Legendary and controversial showman P.T. Barnum has been credited with saying, "Any publicity is good publicity." Of course, Barnum was operating in the 1800s when he could shape the narrative and kill damaging news.
In the digital age, publicity can quickly reach a global audience. Any missteps or poor choices are out there before damage control can be done.
That's where actor and recent MAGA darling Sydney Sweeney is finding herself after publicity for her new lingerie line went awry.
Sweeney was filmed hanging bras from the iconic Hollywood sign, but now faces possible criminal charges in addition to public backlash for the publicity stunt.
Days before the January 28 debut of her lingerie line Syrn, Sweeney filmed a guerrilla marketing stunt, scaling the Hollywood sign and draping bras from its letters.
But the act brings the possibility of trespassing and vandalism charges.
According to TMZ, Sweeney obtained a permit to film near the landmark, but wasn't authorized to climb on or touch the sign.
Sweeney didn’t get much online sympathy or support for her stunt.
Some pointed out Sweeney might not be qualified to recommend lingerie.
After her jeans ads drew backlash, Sweeney made headlines for going public with her relationship with controversial record producer Scooter Braun.
Braun, an industry veteran who has managed pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, was at the center of the dispute that pushed Taylor Swift to rerecord four of her albums. At the time, Braun refused to sell Swift's masters back to her, prompting her to accuse him of "controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity."