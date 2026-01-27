Glenn Close Offers Dire Warning To Trump Over His Regime's 'Inhumanity' In Powerful Video

Film legend Glenn Close shared her feelings on President Donald Trump and his regime's "inhumanity" in a viral video on Instagram, saying she felt "compelled" to speak out in the wake of the murder of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Close—best known for starring in such classics as Fatal Attraction and who recently received raves for her work on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery—condemned the "cold-blooded murder of American citizens" and warned Trump that "there will be hell to pay" as more and more people rise up against his leadership.
She said the following from prepared remarks:
“I have been mostly out of the U.S. since this past September, so I’ve watched, with the rest of the world, our democracy being systematically disemboweled and torn apart, along with the institutions which—in the near past, though never perfect—have stabilized our society and supported the American people.”
“I am outraged and sickened by what is happening under the Trump regime: the cruelty, inhumanity, and arrogance, the voracious corruption, the cowardice, the sickening hypocrisy, the blatant manipulation of facts, and now the cold-blooded murder of American citizens."
“I have felt for a long time that there are thousands and thousands of American citizens with cellars full of guns. I fear that ICE is giving them the excuse to pull the trigger."
Close went on to describe humans as a “conflicted species," observing that “since we ventured out of the caves, we have been tribal, territorial and violent," stressing that the killing in Minneapolis marks a turning point.
She said:
“Democracy is the most idealistic and ambitious form of government because it demands that all individuals participate for the good of everyone. Never perfect—because we are imperfect—but at its core, the idea that all of us are created equal and have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness was revolutionary when it was conceived, and it still is."
“Not the pursuit of enemies, or the pursuit of great riches that means the impoverishment of others, but of happiness. I sense from over here that the great American body politic is stirring, waking up and taking in what’s going on—what the Trump regime is attempting to do to our beloved country and its citizens."
“It is waking up and taking note. And, mark my words, there will be hell to pay.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Close's words resonated with many.
Close has long been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration and has reflected on her experience with JD Vance after appearing in Hillbilly Elegy, the film adaptation of his memoir that was released years before he became Trump's running mate.
Close previously revealed that the cast "all met members of the family," including Vance himself, and "sat with them individually, one-on-one." She initially described Vance as "generous" with his time.
However, his political ascent thereafter revealed his true character, she suggested, noting that "power is probably the biggest aphrodisiac for a human being." She also previously mocked Vance for his now-infamous remarks about "childless cat ladies," saying that her own cat "would have left a bleeding mouse head in the bed of anyone who criticized any kind of lady with a cat."