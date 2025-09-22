Skip to content

LimeWire Leaves Internet Dumbfounded After Outbidding Ryan Reynolds To Buy Fyre Festival Name

US Tennis Star Apologizes After Facing Backlash For Mocking 'Crazy' Food She Was Served In China

A split screen of Chinese food with a text overlay and Taylor Townsend with an unsettled look on her face
@tay_taytownsend/Instagram

American tennis star Taylor Townsend shared an apology video on Instagram after she was criticized for sharing a video in which she called out food items she saw at a buffet while competing in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China.

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 22, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
A few short weeks ago, following a second round match against Jelena Ostapenko, American tennis star Taylor Townsend was deemed a hero for her classy response to Ostapenko confronting her after losing the match, declaring Townsend had "no class" and "no education."

Many believed Ostapenko's words were racially motivated.

Unfortunately, the tables have somewhat turned on the 29-year-old tennis star following some remarks she made in her Instagram stories regarding food she ate on a recent trip to China.

The videos Townsend shared in her Instagram stories swiftly began making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter):

In the first story, Townsend displayed food that was being served to her, buffet style, and could be heard saying "what the hell" off camera.

As the video panned to show more food, Townsend could be heard off camera declaring "this is crazy" while a text overlay read:

"This is the craziest thing I've ever seen..."
"...and people eating this."

Another story showed a picture of a menu written on a chalkboard, showing that "braised soft-shell turtle" and "dry pot bullfrog" were both being served.

Once again, Townsend shared her apprehensions about the cuisine in a text-overlay, saying:

"Imma have to talk to HR..."
"...because what the hell..."
"...turtle and bullfrog is WILD."

Even after heading back to her accommodations for the night, Townsend still wasn't quite done expressing her confusion about the food she was served.

She shared her thoughts in a video that featured an overlay that read, "YALL are my HR, so I'm venting to you guys":

"I'm honestly just so shocked at, like, what I saw in the dinner buffet."
"And as I go back on my Instagram story and I look, and I'm like 'these people are literally killing frogs?'"
"Bull frogs?"
"Aren't those poisonous?"
"Like aren't those the ones that be giving you warts and boils and stuff?"
"And turtles?"
"And the fact that like it’s all stewed up with chilis and peppers and onions."
"Oh, you really made this a dish."
"And then you got the sea cucumbers just staring there like… with the noodles."
"The only things that we eating."

Townsend then declared that she "gotta give this"—presumably referring to the food she had been served—"a solid two out of ten so far."

She then went on to share the last item she viewed during the evening, which was offal (chicken liver, gizzards and skin, and lungs of an undisclosed animal) all served on a skewer.

The stories were met with a less-than-happy response on X, with many finding Townsend's remarks xenophobic.

Some said that maybe Jelena Ostapenko wasn't so far off:





Following the backlash she received online, Townsend posted an apology video:

Speaking directly to the camera, Townsend apologized "from the bottom of my heart":

"...I am so privileged as a professional athlete to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do."

While Townsend didn't specifically mention China, or any of the food from the earlier video, she did say that she had "nothing but the most amazing experience and time here," and that "everyone has been so kind and so gracious."

She continued:

"The things that I said were not representative of that at all, and I just truly wanted to apologize."

Townsend ended the video declaring there was "no excuse" and that she "will be better," and that she was "truly grateful to her country to represent them."

Not everyone was particularly swayed by Townsend's apology, with some pointing out that she never explicitly mentioned China, or even exactly what she said that led to her apology.

People seemed unconvinced that her remarks weren't xenophobic as opposed to simply ill-advised:





Others, however, were satisfied with Townsend's apology, and some wondered if she needed to apologize at all, since her videos only expressed her taste in food:





Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and what ultimately matters is how we express those opinions—a lesson it seems Townsend learned loud and clear.

But we probably shouldn't expect any more food reviews from her in the near future.

Donald Trump boarding Air Force One
Political News

Trump Tells Reporters To 'Fly Safely' Before Making Bonkers Comment That's Peak Trump

Amanda Seyfried; Charlie Kirk
Celebrities

Amanda Seyfried Pens Powerful Response After Facing Conservative Backlash For Calling Charlie Kirk 'Hateful'

Reese Witherspoon; Jennifer Aniston
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Shocked After Learning Longtime Friend Reese Witherspoon's Real Name

Ronny Jackson
Political News

MAGA Rep. Slammed After Calling For Trans People To Be Institutionalized To 'Get Them Off The Streets'

