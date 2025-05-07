Megan Thee Stallion Snuck Her Phone Into The Met Gala—And Bluntly Reviewed The Food

The Met Gala has a few rules in place, including themes, dress codes, and of course, their coveted "no cell phones" rule—which celebrities manage to break every year.

For the 2025 Met Gala "Tailored for You" theme, rapper Megan Thee Stallion appeared in a form-fitting Michael Kors Collection gown, long white fur throw with a train, and with her hair styled by celebrity stylist Kellon Deryck.

You can see her style here:

Somewhere among her dress, throw, and hairstyle, she had hidden her cell phone.

She decided to make the most of it by capturing special moments throughout the evening, including selfies with fellow celebrities, sharing a table with Angel Reese and Doechii, and, of course, talking about the fine dining experience.

In an Instagram video that she later shared, Stallion got candid about the small serving portions and what she thought about the food's quality.

According to Stallion, Doechii and Reese, the chicken curry pastries were "a little dry," the vegan lox was "funny-looking," and the combinations, like caviar and cornbread, were surprising.

Fortunately, the trio agreed that most of the food was good, even if the servings quite small.

You can watch the experience here:

Some fans thoroughly enjoyed seeing the insider footage.

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

Others couldn't help but comment along with Megan Thee Stallion and her friends.

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

The video also showed Stallion with various celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo of Wicked, Michael Kors, who admired Stallion's look, and tennis star Serena Williams.

The food may have been tiny, but the real star of the show is always the fashion, and that was abundant.