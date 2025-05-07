Skip to content

People Break Down The Small Things Someone Did That Made Them Instantly More Attractive

Megan Thee Stallion Snuck Her Phone Into The Met Gala—And Bluntly Reviewed The Food

Screenshots from Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram video at the Met Gala
@theestallion/Instagram

The rapper managed to sneak her phone into the 2025 Met Gala, and filmed her honest takes on the food, as well as shared some candid selfies with her fellow celebs.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 07, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

The Met Gala has a few rules in place, including themes, dress codes, and of course, their coveted "no cell phones" rule—which celebrities manage to break every year.

For the 2025 Met Gala "Tailored for You" theme, rapper Megan Thee Stallion appeared in a form-fitting Michael Kors Collection gown, long white fur throw with a train, and with her hair styled by celebrity stylist Kellon Deryck.

You can see her style here:

Somewhere among her dress, throw, and hairstyle, she had hidden her cell phone.

She decided to make the most of it by capturing special moments throughout the evening, including selfies with fellow celebrities, sharing a table with Angel Reese and Doechii, and, of course, talking about the fine dining experience.

In an Instagram video that she later shared, Stallion got candid about the small serving portions and what she thought about the food's quality.

According to Stallion, Doechii and Reese, the chicken curry pastries were "a little dry," the vegan lox was "funny-looking," and the combinations, like caviar and cornbread, were surprising.

Fortunately, the trio agreed that most of the food was good, even if the servings quite small.

You can watch the experience here:

Some fans thoroughly enjoyed seeing the insider footage.

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

Others couldn't help but comment along with Megan Thee Stallion and her friends.

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

@theestallion/Instagram

The video also showed Stallion with various celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo of Wicked, Michael Kors, who admired Stallion's look, and tennis star Serena Williams.

The food may have been tiny, but the real star of the show is always the fashion, and that was abundant.

