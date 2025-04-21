Gwen Walz Slams RFK Jr. For His 'Deeply Unsettling' Comments About Autism

Gwen Walz, the wife of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, condemned Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a well-known vaccine skeptic who has promoted widely debunked claims linking vaccines to autism—after he described autism as an “individual tragedy" in remarks to reporters.
On Wednesday, Kennedy said autism “destroys families” and “destroys” children, adding:
“These are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go out on a date, many of them will never use a toilet unassisted."
In response, Mrs. Walz said:
"This is deeply upsetting, especially coming from our nation’s highest-ranking health official. Individuals with autism are family, neighbors, students, and coworkers and they contribute more to this nation than this man ever will."
You can see her post below.
The Walzes have openly and affectionately discussed their son Gus, who has ADHD, a nonverbal learning disorder, and an anxiety disorder. The couple, both former educators, once shared in a statement to People that they have never viewed Gus’ conditions as a barrier.
At the time, Tim Walz said:
"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up."
"It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback − it’s his secret power."
Supporters of Americans with learning disabilities believe the Walz family's candidness about their son and their decision to speak openly about their experiences will bring much-needed awareness, potentially benefiting others facing similar challenges.
Many have cheered her remarks and condemned Kennedy's statements.
Notably, Kennedy's remarks came just days after he was slammed for asserting that scientists would identify the cause of the "autism epidemic" by September—a claim at odds with scientific consensus, as no definitive breakthrough has emerged despite decades of rigorous research.
Kennedy claimed that he and his team "launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world," adding that "by September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”
Kennedy also dismissed the idea that rising autism diagnoses are largely the result of improved screening and earlier detection—a position that contradicts conclusions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and numerous medical experts.