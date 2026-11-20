President Donald Trump was caught napping in the middle of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, and the video offers a stark contrast between him and another world leader also in attendance.
Trump has repeatedly had to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, and regularly rages against anyone who points out obvious signs of age-related decline.
To make matters worse, several months ago Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that Trump falls asleep during Cabinet meetings, even when presented with video evidence while testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Rubio told members of Congress that Trump "literally doesn't sleep," claiming Trump "works inhumane hours" and even bops around long international flights to find other people to speak to while others are resting.
Well, all that time spent "literally" not sleeping appears to have caught up with the president once again.
The 80-year-old president was seen in a livestream with his head down and eyes closed, the latest instance of him falling asleep on camera during important events. The footage quickly cuts to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is seen listening attentively and taking notes.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
The contrast couldn't be clearer and critics are cackling.
We do not expect the White House to respond kindly to request for comment about Trump's latest power nap.
Consider that just a few months ago the White House maintained that Trump didn't fall asleep during the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, despite all the video evidence of him doing just that. In fact, White House spokesman Davis Ingle lashed out at critics in an email, claiming anyone who suggests Trump fell asleep "is a depraved moron."
Remember: the Trump administration really seems to think we're all stupid enough not to believe our own eyes.