U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz raised eyebrows after he paid tribute to fallen American troops by leading Marines in Beirut in some push-ups.

The video shows Waltz, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, dressed in a suit as he drops to the ground in front of a row of 10 service members. They follow his lead as someone calls out the pushup count. The clip cuts off as the group reaches its 11th repetition.

While misspelling "Beirut"–the capital of Lebanon–he said the following in a caption:

"Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beruit [sic] in honor of the 241 Americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983."

"Oorah! Semper Fi."

You can see his post below.

Waltz was roundly criticized for his performative display.











Sadly, performative displays with the troops have become more common under the leadership of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Earlier this year, Hegseth was dragged hard on social media after video footage of his attempt at working out with U.S. Navy soldiers in Singapore went viral online.

Hegseth—who wore a "THIS IS WAR" T-shirt throughout the exercises—did a grapevine workout... or tried to, in any event. The workout, a coordination drill where you have to move sideways, crossing one foot alternatively in front of and behind the other, did not bring out Hegseth's best.

And it was just weeks ago that Hegseth was widely mocked after he was shown struggling to keep up with Marines while running around a track during a recent training. In a C-SPAN video shared by FactPost on X, Hegseth is shown lagging beyond the pack as Marines jog around a track in San Diego.

For a guy who has spent a lot of time bragging about his plans to transform the military into a lethal fighting force, you'd think he might want to set an example, especially since he is preoccupied with soldiers being too "weak" and low on testosterone for battle.