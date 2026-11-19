Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded angrily after facing criticism for taking a government plane to a football game between LSU and Texas on Saturday as many travelers were still stranded following a nationwide ground stoppage of U.S. flights on Friday.

Appearing on CNBC, Mullin confirmed an earlier New York Post report that he had flown to the game the day after a nationwide ground stop had halted air traffic.

By the time he traveled, the restrictions had been lifted and flights had resumed. However, the disruption had already forced thousands of cancellations, leaving travelers across the country scrambling to find alternative ways to reach their destinations. Mullin’s trip came as many were still dealing with the fallout.

Mullin, who said he personally paid for the trip, told the network:

"We would have never went if the airways weren’t completely open. They’d been completely open for 21 hours.”

“I would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open. And we still gotta live our life at the same time, we still have family, friends and -- but we also have work we do every day.”

But when making his case before the House Homeland Security Committee, he was particularly defensive of what he described as a family outing:

"You want to bring up the fact that I took my family and great nieces to an LSU game that was scheduled for weeks prior to that because I wanted to be a good uncle and take my little niece who’s never been to an LSU game and she’s a huge LSU fan, to a game.”

"We had discussions at 10 o'clock Saturday morning, should we cancel it? We had deep conversations about it, and it came in that if we canceled something with the airspace that was completely open, it could bring confusion because I was meeting the governor there, I was meeting the other people there, that it would show maybe distrust that we’re not even willing to fly.”

"There was a lot of stuff going on in the news, saying 'is it safe to fly,' we're saying our skies are completely open. On Saturday alone 36,000 planes flew and flew safely. Before I took off the airspace had already been open for almost 24 hours."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Mullins' excuse is similar to the one made by Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after leaving his state during a natural disaster.

Cruz faced considerable national backlash after he flew to Cancún while millions of people went without food and water as a result of the February 2021 Texas power disaster. At least 246 people were killed directly or indirectly; some estimates suggested as many as 702 people were killed as a result of the crisis.

Cruz claimed he went to Cancún to accompany his daughters, an apology that did not sit well with his critics either. He insisted that his only faux pas had been simply "wanting to be a good dad," claiming he'd only accompanied them for a single night before flying back to Texas. However, Cruz’s social media accounts had not acknowledged any official travel.

Mullin was harshly criticized.





No wonder Republicans lost so badly in the midterms. Mullin is not going to have a good time during House Oversight hearings.