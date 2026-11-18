Christian Cousins, best known for his role in Kindergarten Cop, has passed away at the age of 43 after a long bout with illness.

Cousins was found dead in his home in Irvine, California, on October 20, 2026, after a wellness check was requested. He had been struggling with long-term illness, including liver disease, and succumbed to his symptoms at home. The last time he posted on Facebook, he indicated he was "41 and barely healthy" and disappeared mostly from the public eye after that.

The actor was best known for his childhood role in Kindergarten Cop as Dominic Palmieri, a role he shared with his twin brother, Joseph Cousins.

The movie follows Arnold Schwarzenegger, a LAPD police officer who's trying to crack a case and bring the villain, Cullen Crisp, played by Richard Tyson, to justice. So he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to get closer to Crisp's son, Dominic, in the hopes of capturing him.

Though the film came out more than 35 years ago, the cast kept in touch, including having a virtual 30th-anniversary celebration via Zoom with Schwarzenegger and all of the now-grown kids in the film.

Despite being the villain of the film, Richard Tyson remembered his time on set with the Cousins twins with fondness. After learning of Christian Cousins' passing, Tyson wrote a touching tribute to his on-screen son on Facebook and Instagram.

Alongside a photo of them from the movie, Tyson wrote:

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Cousins, who, alongside his twin brother Joseph, starred with me in 'Kindergarten Cop.'"

"It’s hard to believe that more than 35 years have passed since we made that film together."

"Christian was part of an extraordinary cast that helped make 'Kindergarten Cop' a movie that continues to bring joy to audiences around the world."

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his brother Joseph, his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him."

"Rest in peace, Christian. You will always be part of our Kindergarten Cop family."

"Richard Tyson (Cullen Crisp)"

You can see the post here:





Fans appreciated Tyson's touching tribute to Cousins.

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Richard Tyson/Facebook

Christian and Joseph Cousins also had a half-brother, Jonas Roeser, through their biological father, and Roeser wrote a lovely tribute to Cousins, as well, indicating how he cherished watching his brothers on screen.

Roeser wrote:

"RIP: My Dear Brother Christian Cousins"

"It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away."

"Christian and his twin brother, Joseph 'Joey' Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father. They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college."

"Before that, I grew up watching them on television in 'Knots Landing' and the lead role of Dominic in 'Kindergarten Cop' with Arnold Schwarzenegger."

"But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian. He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams."

"Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying."

"Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace."

"You are my brother and you will be missed."

You can see Roeser's tribute here:

It's always so sad to learn of an actor's passing, especially when they starred in such a beloved film and are still so young.

May the Cousins family and the Kindergarten Cop family find comfort during this time.