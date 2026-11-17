During an interview with MS NOW's Rachel Maddow, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said what most of the world is thinking about the United States boasting the supposed "leader of the free world," a distinction the country held on the world stage for almost 100 years.
Speaking at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Cultural Center in New York City, Maddow asked Secretary Clinton:
"Do you think that there is a leader of the free world right now?"
Secretary Clinton replied:
"Maybe [Canadian Prime Minister] Mark Carney."
The moment was met with applause from the audience in attendance.
You can see the moment here:
Maddow concurred, saying:
"[Prime Minister Carney is] certainly articulating a vision of the free countries of the world, and of the liberty-loving nations of the world, that is about being stronger together."
Secretary Clinton later added:
"There are some good individual European leaders, but Europe has got to get itself organized so that, you know, the sum of the parts adds up to some kind of a whole, and be able to do a better job at making some tough decisions."
Most saw both the question and responses as a direct message for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, his administration, and how both are perceived by the world.
Many also agreed with Secretary Clinton's assessment.
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This isn't the first time Trump has been passed over as a leader.
During his first term as president, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was periodically dubbed the de facto "leader of the free world." Merkel served as the chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021, choosing to step down voluntarily after 16 years in office.
While Merkel often received the label, she consistently rejected the description—something most political analysts viewed as an important qualification for inhabiting the role.
Carney has also eschewed the label, generally rejecting the idea of single-country dominance of global affairs. In his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos and other foreign policy speeches, Carney has spoken out against traditional hegemony, believing the world is shifting toward a model where no single nation should or can manage global challenges alone.