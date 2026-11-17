Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is facing heavy criticism after telling Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that he'll consider "walking away" from the Democratic Party if Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is elected Senate majority leader over Chuck Schumer.
Fetterman has faced scrutiny over his relationship with the Democratic Party after breaking with fellow Democrats on several major issues. He joined Republicans in opposing efforts to end the U.S. war with Iran and to halt military assistance to Israel, which has faced allegations of genocide in Gaza.
In September, Fetterman also appeared in a video praising Pennsylvania Republican Senator Dave McCormick at a Republican Party convention in Dallas. Fetterman has rejected speculation that he plans to leave the Democratic Party. He has said he would consider doing so only if the party became “the anti-Israel party.”
However, he now told McEnany that he'll consider "walking away," especially if the new class of Democrats who emerged victorious after the midterms succeed at ousting Schumer from Senate leadership.
He said:
"Yeah, it would be troubling if my caucus elects somebody like Van Hollen, who has made his name being anti—hostile to Israel. If you are going to be angry or hostile to any countries in the region, why not make that, you know, Iran or Hezbollah or Hamas now too?"
"Why, both in the House and now in the Senate now, their instincts are to punish Israel and to withhold these kinds of aid? Why isn't your first instinct to hold Iran accountable?"
You can hear what Fetterman said in the video below.
Critics are not impressed.
Much speculation has been made about Fetterman's political identity in the years since he suffered a stroke.
There is no indication Fetterman's intelligence has been compromised, despite attacks from prominent Republicans who, in the past, have continued to raise questions about Fetterman's health and capacity to lead.
Now that Fetterman has more closely aligned himself with Republicans—he appears on Fox News regularly to criticize progressives–President Donald Trump has openly encouraged him to switch parties. Last month, Trump told reporters that Fetterman "does better as a Republican than he does as a Democrat.”