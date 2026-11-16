A tweet Donald Trump Jr. wrote in 2023 resurfaced amid a ground stoppage of all flights in the U.S. on Friday that left passengers stranded and scrambling.
FlightAware data showed that more than 16,000 flights were delayed or canceled on November 13. At a news conference the following day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested that the widespread disruption may have stemmed from system upgrades conducted the previous day. Officials, he said, believed the upgrades had placed an excessive load on the communications network.
The incident has exposed Republicans to further scrutiny and the Trump administration continues to face criticism for offering conflicting narratives for the ground stoppage.
As all of this has gone on, social media users have resurfaced a tweet President Donald Trump's eldest son published in 2023 in which he wrote the following criticizing then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:
"Breaking - All flights nationwide have been grounded - the #FAA is facing a computer outage. Yet another major blow to incompetent Transportation Sect Mayor Pete and people who get important jobs with no experience to check some identity politics boxes."
You can see his post below.
At the time, Trump Jr. was among the chorus of Republicans who openly called for Buttigieg's dismissal following the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) decision to ground thousands of flights across the country. The FAA said in a statement a system that offers safety information to pilots failed.
Buttigieg hit back at criticisms after Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee raised questions about his whereabouts in the wake of winter storms that wreaked havoc across the country and caused Southwest Airlines to cancel thousands of flights.
Southwest's string of cancelations opened the company up to federal scrutiny. House Republicans were quick to cast blame on Buttigieg for the crisis that disrupted holiday plans for hundreds of thousands of travelers.
Notably, Trump Jr. has not said a word about Friday's ground stoppage—and people were quick to call out his hypocrisy.
As expected, the Trump administration has placed the blame on former President Joe Biden and has continued to hit back at reporters and other critics who pointed out that Republicans have had control over Congress for the last two years.
Despite this, Duffy is demanding that Congress hand over $50 billion in funds to upgrade existing air traffic control systems.