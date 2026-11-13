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Conservative Radio Host Goes Viral With Gripe About Getting Locked Out Of His AOL Email—And The Responses Are Hilariously Brutal

Mark Levin
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame

Conservative radio host Mark Levin tweeted on Tuesday to complain about not getting help from AOL after getting locked out of his email—and was brutally roasted in the comments.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 13, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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At this point, the political left and right in the U.S. can't agree on much—except how ridiculous it is to have an AOL email address in 2026, apparently.

Conservative radio host Mark Levin has gotten brutally mocked after complaining on Twitter that he was locked out of his AOL email address.

If you're reading this thinking, "I forgot AOL even existed"—or depending on your age "what the f**k is AOL?"—you are not alone.

The internet SAVAGED Levin for his temper tantrum in the most hilarious way possible.

It all started when Levin took to Twitter to bellyache about being unable to get any customer service for his AOL email problem, a sentence that itself feels like a dispatch from a time machine stuck in 1994.

Levin wrote:

"Folks, I have spent literally the entire day trying to get someone at AOL to unlock my email. For the last eight hours, I have been told that the issue has been escalated to supervisors who would contact me. I haven't heard a thing."

Wow! The unmitigated gall of the AOL customer service team (???)! Levin went on to whine:

"You would think that, since I'm one of the last human beings on the face of the Earth still using AOL, they would take care of this. You'd be wrong."

No, actually, one would NOT think this because nobody uses AOL anymore and tech companies don't even have customer service departments these days, let alone ones from the '90s.

Also, in case you feel like screaming into a pillow until your vocal cords snap, this completely out of touch Mark Levin is the same Mark Levin that was instrumental in convincing Donald Trump to invade Iran. Which tracks!

Anyway, Levin ended up going full Karen, letting AOL know they have lost a customer! Which really begs the question of whether or not there's even anyone working at AOL anymore to care? Probably not!

Levin sniped:

"So, once this gets resolved, hopefully before the next presidential election, I'm dropping them. (I kept them this long out of convenience, but now I have no reason to keep them.)"

The verbiage here suggests that not only is Levin still using AOL but he is also still paying for it. (Yes, youngsters, you used to have to pay for email). The mind reels!

Levin clearly expected to be met with a chorus of people commiserating with him about his harrowing experience.

But since you are most likely not a pod person trapped in another dimension where Friends is still on the air and Bill Clinton is still the President, you can probably guess the kind of response Levin got.

It was, in a word, hilarious, and full of jokes about the early internet that are comedy gold for people of a certain age.










But if you can believe it, it actually gets funnier: Levin went on to suggest he'd been informed by federal law enforcement that he had been targeted by an Iranian cyber attack.

He wrote:

"My wife and I were warned yesterday by the appropriate federal agency that we might be targeted by the Iranian regime. Specifically, by a possible cyber attack. Well, that appears to have occurred."

"That said, my brilliant staff is working around it. And this 'boomer' will not be intimidated or silenced, to the great chagrin of the Woke Reich neo-fascists."

Oh brother. Listen Mark, it's okay—we all reach the age of obsolescence eventually. Just look at your political party in the past week!

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