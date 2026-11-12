Former Rutgers TPUSA Vice President Claims She Was Assaulted By Several Members At Youth Event

Controversial conservative student organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is facing a new scandal as one of their own members is calling out the organization as an unsafe environment for women.

The former vice president of the Rutgers University chapter of TPUSA alleged in a public video going viral across social media that she was assaulted at one of their events. Megyn Doyle, a sophomore in Rutgers School of Arts and Sciences, said members of the organization attacked her in a hotel room, held her down, then "assaulted and violated" her while others watched, cheered, and filmed the assault.

The allegations were first made in October when a now-deleted video was posted to the TPUSA Rutgers Instagram story. The video showed a woman's legs surrounded by men with one man on top of her.

It was accompanied with the text:

"Join TPUSA so you can get assaulted by men"

Shortly after it was uploaded, Doyle confirmed she was the woman in the video in a brief statement on her personal Instagram account.

In the newer video, Doyle alleged her peers assaulted her on July 9 when she tried to retrieve her menstrual products from another chapter leader's hotel room during their stay at a leadership summit in Maryland. Doyle also noted she is working with the Rutgers University Police Department after reporting the assault on October 26 and that she plans on pursuing legal recourse.

Doyle stated:

"My main priority now is to see what can I do and ultimately to move forward and, hopefully, get accountability from this incident."

You can see her video here:

Representatives from TPUSA told TMZ that the organization "takes assault allegations incredibly seriously" and conducted their own internal investigation and all the men they interviewed "were adamant that no sexual assault occurred."

TPUSA stated:

"When we were notified of the incident in October, more than 3 months after the July event in question, we immediately launched an internal investigation and attempted to interview all those involved..."

"At no point were any TPUSA staff involved, nor was staff made aware of these allegations during the event. Had they been brought to our attention, we would have immediately assisted the student in engaging law enforcement and provided all necessary support. Student safety remains our top priority."

They also complained that Doyle didn't want to work with them on their internal investigation, preferring instead to work with law enforcement.

People were unsurprised that an organization cofounded by a misogynist who frequently spouted his disdain for women would attract toxic members of the Manosphere who view women as objects that serve their needs instead of as people.





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Doyle has not specified if she viewed the assault as a physical or sexual one. The criminal investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.