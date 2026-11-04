Alaska Voter Gets Blunt Reminder After Pretending He Was Confused By 2nd Dan Sullivan On Ballot

An Alaska voter's campaign donations attracted attention and he was given a blunt reminder after appearing flummoxed during a news interview over the thought that he possibly voted for the wrong Dan Sullivan in the midterm elections.
The voter's interview with News Nation went viral in the days after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration seeking to prevent Alaska from certifying the results of a closely watched U.S. Senate race if the Republican incumbent is defeated.
The lawsuit sought to halt certification while officials investigated whether voters might have been confused by the presence of two candidates with similar names on Alaska’s ranked-choice ballot. The candidates are Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan and Daniel Sullivan Jr., an independent candidate.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason ruled that the federal government lacked the authority to bring the case, which invoked the preamble of the National Voter Registration Act. Gleason determined that blocking certification in this way would likely infringe on Alaskans’ constitutional right to cast a secret ballot.
President Donald Trump has said he directed the administration to file the lawsuit because two of the four candidates on the ballot have similar names. Alaska Republicans had previously pursued a separate challenge in state court, seeking to prevent Sullivan Jr. from appearing on the ballot. In June, however, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that he was entitled to run.
On November 2, an Alaska voter said the following to News Nation:
“I don't remember seeing the other Dan Sullivan. I was… I totally forgot to look for two Dan Sullivans."
“I know, I, I might be just having a brain freeze, but I don't remember the second Dan Sullivan, and, and, I, I, I don't know. Oh, I definitely intend to vote for the real Dan Sullivan."
The video was later given more visibility on X after it was shared by right-wing social media account "Overton" that alleged:
A look of utter PANIC overtakes a Republican voter in Anchorage, Alaska, as he realizes that he may have voted for the wrong Dan Sullivan. Democrats and their media allies insist there is no confusion among voters. That’s just not true."
"Watch this man’s facial expressions closely as it sets in that he may have cast his ballot for the spoiler candidate. How many others may have voted for the spoiler?"
You can see the post and hear what the man said in the video below.
But there's more to this: the voter, Greg Martone, serves as lead pressman at the family-owned AT Publishing & Printing, which received approximately $37,800 from Alaskans for Dan Sullivan to produce campaign signs and stickers.
Writer Wajahat Ali brought attention to this in a post on X when he shared a link to Martone's public campaign donations:
"If this is Greg T. Martone then his family's AT Publishing and Printing, Inc. was paid $37,800 by Republican Dan Sullivan, so..."
You can see his post below.
Independent journalist and policy consultant Adam Cochran also brought the receipts, sharing a screenshot of the donations recorded by the Federal Elections Commission (FEC):
"This horrible acting is from the owner of AT Publish and Printing who is a Dan Sullivan advocate. He is just trying to get a media shot about confusion to support the DoJ’s claim."
You can see his post and the screenshot below.
FEC
The criticism was swift.
The GOP is really desperate.