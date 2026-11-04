Skip to content

Michael Douglas Just Threw Some Massive Shade At Cher's Oscar Win—And Fans Are Losing It

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Alaska Voter Gets Blunt Reminder After Pretending He Was Confused By 2nd Dan Sullivan On Ballot

Screenshot of Alaska voter
News Nation

An Alaska voter appeared flummoxed over the thought that he possibly voted for the wrong Dan Sullivan in the midterm elections—but his campaign donations say otherwise.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

An Alaska voter's campaign donations attracted attention and he was given a blunt reminder after appearing flummoxed during a news interview over the thought that he possibly voted for the wrong Dan Sullivan in the midterm elections.

The voter's interview with News Nation went viral in the days after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration seeking to prevent Alaska from certifying the results of a closely watched U.S. Senate race if the Republican incumbent is defeated.

The lawsuit sought to halt certification while officials investigated whether voters might have been confused by the presence of two candidates with similar names on Alaska’s ranked-choice ballot. The candidates are Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan and Daniel Sullivan Jr., an independent candidate.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason ruled that the federal government lacked the authority to bring the case, which invoked the preamble of the National Voter Registration Act. Gleason determined that blocking certification in this way would likely infringe on Alaskans’ constitutional right to cast a secret ballot.

President Donald Trump has said he directed the administration to file the lawsuit because two of the four candidates on the ballot have similar names. Alaska Republicans had previously pursued a separate challenge in state court, seeking to prevent Sullivan Jr. from appearing on the ballot. In June, however, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that he was entitled to run.

On November 2, an Alaska voter said the following to News Nation:

“I don't remember seeing the other Dan Sullivan. I was… I totally forgot to look for two Dan Sullivans."
“I know, I, I might be just having a brain freeze, but I don't remember the second Dan Sullivan, and, and, I, I, I don't know. Oh, I definitely intend to vote for the real Dan Sullivan."

The video was later given more visibility on X after it was shared by right-wing social media account "Overton" that alleged:

A look of utter PANIC overtakes a Republican voter in Anchorage, Alaska, as he realizes that he may have voted for the wrong Dan Sullivan. Democrats and their media allies insist there is no confusion among voters. That’s just not true."
"Watch this man’s facial expressions closely as it sets in that he may have cast his ballot for the spoiler candidate. How many others may have voted for the spoiler?"

You can see the post and hear what the man said in the video below.

But there's more to this: the voter, Greg Martone, serves as lead pressman at the family-owned AT Publishing & Printing, which received approximately $37,800 from Alaskans for Dan Sullivan to produce campaign signs and stickers.

Writer Wajahat Ali brought attention to this in a post on X when he shared a link to Martone's public campaign donations:

"If this is Greg T. Martone then his family's AT Publishing and Printing, Inc. was paid $37,800 by Republican Dan Sullivan, so..."

You can see his post below.

Independent journalist and policy consultant Adam Cochran also brought the receipts, sharing a screenshot of the donations recorded by the Federal Elections Commission (FEC):

"This horrible acting is from the owner of AT Publish and Printing who is a Dan Sullivan advocate. He is just trying to get a media shot about confusion to support the DoJ’s claim."

You can see his post and the screenshot below.


Screenshot of AT Publishing & Printing campaign donations to Alaskans for Dan Sullivan FEC

The criticism was swift.


The GOP is really desperate.

Latest News

Screenshot of Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis Just Ripped Republicans Who Claim That High Gas Prices Are 'No Big Deal'

Abdul El-Sayed; JD Vance
2026 Elections

Victorious Abdul El-Sayed Points Out The 'Delicious Irony' Of What JD Vance Will Have To Do—And It's Too Good

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton Was Asked How Trump Has Changed Since Facing Off Against Him In 2016—And Her Answer Is Spot On

Amy Poehler
Celebrities

Amy Poehler Sparks Debate After Claiming She Was Forced To Leave 'SNL' After Giving Birth Despite Wanting To Return

More from News/2026-elections

Léa Seydoux reacts to British and French treats during her *Elle UK* interview.
ELLE UK/YouTube

French Actor Léa Seydoux's Disgusted Reaction To Nearly Every Food Item In Tasting Interview Has The Internet Cackling

Remember being forced to try a food you already knew you weren't going to like? Maybe you took a tiny bite just to be polite, smiled through the disappointment, and quietly vowed never to eat it again.

Well, French actor Léa Seydoux wasn't about to pretend her taste buds approved during an Elle UK food-tasting interview, and the internet is having an absolute field day with her reactions.

Keep ReadingShow less
P!nk
Theo Wargo/Tony Awards Productions/Getty Images

P!nk Responds After Photo Of Her Without Makeup Sparks Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments

P!nk has come under fire lately for her controversial and divisive political views, prompting many people to respond cruelly to just about any post concerning her.

So when the 47-year-old Grammy winner was recently photographed in New York City without makeup on, the internet trolls were the loudest commenters to show up. Shared by Page Six, the candid photo showed the singer without makeup, wearing a purple sweatsuit and brown and white headwrap, and carrying her small dog in a cream crossbody bag.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Zohran Mamdani
Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images; John Nacion/Getty Images

The Trump Administration Just Tried To Take Credit For New York's Successes—And Mamdani's Reaction Is Everything

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had the perfect response after Vice President JD Vance tweeted a misleading graphic showing how the Trump administration has "delivered" for New York.

Mamdani and President Donald Trump met for the third time at Gracie Mansion in September during the president’s visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Their conversation focused on housing, federal funding, and immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert Downey Jr. (left) and Pedro Pascal (right)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Robert Downey Jr. And Pedro Pascal Swapped Marvel Characters For Halloween—And Fans Are Loving It

With just 45 days until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, you'd think Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal would be busy preparing for the biggest Marvel showdown of the year.

Instead, they're busy stealing each other's identities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Laura Abla
@lauraabla/Instagram

Guest At Heidi Klum's Halloween Bash Goes Viral For Her Epic Costume—And Fans Are In Awe

We've all heard of the Ghost of Christmas Past, and even Matthew McConaughey's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, but now we might have a new category: Ghosts of the 2000s Past.

After all, the early 2000s were packed with scandals, particularly among the era's most famous pop singers.

Keep ReadingShow less