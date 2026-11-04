Bill Murray Epically Trolls Trump Official For Grinning During Segment On Struggling Economy

Actor Bill Murray criticized National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett for smiling through a CNBC segment on President Donald Trump's failing economy, openly trolling Hassett on the air.

Murray was at CNBC’s studios on Monday after appearing earlier on Squawk Box alongside author Tom Coyne to discuss A Course Called Ireland, a six-part golf and travel series on Paramount+ in which Murray stars.

Murray clearly had a bone to pick with Hassett, who last week claimed that the nationwide affordability crisis election prognosticators say could cost Trump and Republicans their congressional majority is a "myth."



Hassett said at the time:

”The amount of consumption per household has gone up maybe around $5,000 per household. That’s after inflation, because of the income boom, the capital spending boom, the fact that people aren’t losing their jobs, all the things that have made the economy great means that [the] affordability crisis—it’s a myth!”

Murray made an unexpected return to Squawk Box during a separate interview between hosts Joe Kernen and Becky Quick and Hassett, who joined remotely to discuss the economy. Midway through the segment, Murray stepped into the shot and asked Hassett to repeat the phrase, “My dog just died.”

“I would regret it if I didn’t take this opportunity. ... Could you just say the words, ‘My dog just died?’ I want to see what happens to your smile.”

Hassett asked whether the dog belonged to him or Murray. “Your dog,” Murray replied. “Well, my dog just died,” Hassett said, maintaining a straight face. Kernan immediately exclaimed, “You did it!”

Murray added:

“We were gonna have someone go take your blood. We’re gonna call them off. Not gonna happen.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People immediately got what Murray was putting down and called out Hassett in response.





Hassett courted similar controversy earlier this year after he had only good things to say during a Fox News appearance in which he claimed that Americans "spending more on everything," not just gas, is actually a positive "sign."

When asked by host Maria Bartiromo about Americans spending more across the board amid high inflation and other economic pressures, Trump’s top economic adviser was all smiles.

Hassett pointed to GDP and claimed that "despite this disruption, all the momentum that we built with the Big Beautiful Bill and AI and everything else is really what the main economic story of the U.S. is."

Hassett attempted to downplay concerns about the cost of living after being questioned about growing dependence on credit cards for everyday expenses during a separate interview with Bartiromo's colleague, Shannon Bream. He insisted that "what we're seeing right now is spending based on optimism about the future."