Skip to content

P!nk Responds After Photo Of Her Without Makeup Sparks Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Robert Downey Jr. And Pedro Pascal Swapped Marvel Characters For Halloween—And Fans Are Loving It

Robert Downey Jr. (left) and Pedro Pascal (right)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

MCU stars Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal swapped their roles as Doctor Doom and Mr. Fantastic for Halloween, much to the delight of fans.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossNov 03, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

With just 45 days until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, you'd think Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal would be busy preparing for the biggest Marvel showdown of the year.

Instead, they're busy stealing each other's identities.

The two stars celebrated Halloween by swapping their Marvel roles, with Downey Jr. dressing as Pascal's Mr. Fantastic and Pascal taking on Doctor Doom. Apparently, the multiverse isn't the only thing getting mixed up ahead of the premiere.

And judging by the footage, the two were having entirely too much fun with their temporary career changes:

In the video, the two initially hide their faces before unveiling their new looks, with Downey Jr. cheekily describing their little wardrobe exchange as “cross-dressing.” Pascal bursts out laughing, which probably isn't the reaction Doctor Doom was hoping to inspire.

In a second, now-expired Instagram Story, the pair walk arm in arm:

Somewhere at Marvel Studios, a lawyer is probably wondering how many Reed Richards–Doctor Doom romance stories can be written before December 18.

And because Marvel fans have never met an Easter egg they couldn't interrogate, Pascal's MIT sweatshirt quickly became part of the conversation. Was it a clue? A hint? A carefully planted piece of Avengers: Doomsday foreshadowing?

For those who don't know, Victor von Doom and Reed Richards were college rivals at Empire State University in the comics, not MIT. And with Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as a villain after years as Iron Man, there's plenty for fans to unpack.

While the internet investigates Pascal's wardrobe, Joe Russo is promising something considerably more serious:

“I think [‘Doomsday’] is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them.”

To be fair, bringing the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men together to face Doctor Doom sounds like an emotional minefield waiting to happen. Between old rivalries, clashing personalities, and the fate of multiple universes, someone might want to put a therapist on the Avengers' payroll.

Marvel offers another taste of the impending chaos:

- YouTube Marvel Entertainment

Russo and his brother Anthony, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, certainly know what they're getting into.

Beyond the Halloween jokes, Downey Jr. has been addressing a much bigger question. How does Marvel follow Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame without disappointing audiences? The actor believes the answer lies in how Doomsday brings its characters together.

Downey Jr. offered some reassurance about Marvel's next major chapter:

“It’s about the way it’s been structured, and the other characters. There’s something going on in ‘Doomsday’ and forward that is literally the only antidote to: How do you not have these films be let down after an ‘Infinity War’ and an ‘Endgame?’ And boy, have we laboured long and hard to bring that down.”

Pascal has been considerably less revealing. He's shared a line from Reed Richards in Doomsday, but hasn't disclosed whom the character is addressing. Naturally, that leaves plenty of room for speculation.

He offered this cryptic glimpse of Reed Richards' dialogue:

“It's good to see you again.”

See who again, Pedro? You can't just drop six mysterious words, look that good doing absolutely nothing, and expect the internet to behave.

And with that mystery still unresolved, fans have turned their attention back to the Halloween footage and its possible clues:

@nicquemarina/Instagram

@i.d0p/Instagram

@chan.directs/Instagram

@dravitsingh/Instagram

@giselle_barajas1234/Instagram

@pedrohcsi/Instagram





Meanwhile, the battle for December 18 isn't limited to the big screen. Avengers: Doomsday is arriving with Doctor Doom popcorn buckets featuring glowing green eyes, because apparently even the concession stand needs a supervillain.

Regal, AMC, and Cinemark are getting in on the collectible action, with a Doom throne bucket and Sentinel drinkware also in the mix.

Take a look at Marvel's latest attempt to conquer your wallet:

- YouTube Marvel Entertainment

There's just one problem. Dune: Part Three opens that same day with a double-sandworm popcorn bucket, setting up a showdown nobody at Marvel could have predicted.

Forget Doctor Doom versus the Avengers. The real question is whether a masked supervillain can defeat two enormous sandworms in the battle for overpriced popcorn.






Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump Jr.
Trending

Don Jr. Dragged Hard After Claiming That Democrats 'Want To Make Ohio A State'

Macaulay Culkin
Entertainment

Photos Of Macaulay Culkin's Actual Halloween Costume Go Viral After He's Accused Of Donning Blackface

Thom Tillis; Ken Paxton
2026 Elections

GOP Senator Rips People Who Downplay Ken Paxton As 'Ethically Challenged' With Brutal Comparison In Resurfaced Clip

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Blasted After Absurdly Claiming That He Could've Won Vietnam War 'In A Week'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

JD Vance; Albus Dumbledore
Tom Brenner/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

JD Vance Dressed As Dumbledore For Halloween—And Everyone's Making The Same Hilarious Point

Vice President JD Vance had people making the same point about his choice of Halloween costume after he dressed up as the Harry Potter series character Albus Dumbledore.

Vance wore a silver robe and a long grey wig while holding his baby son, who is dressed as Dobby the house-elf, as you can see in a video he shared on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Anderson Cooper and Haley Stevens
CNN

Anderson Cooper's Uncomfortable Interview With Haley Stevens Is An Absolute Cringefest

Michigan Representative Haley Stevens had people cringing at her responses to CNN's Anderson Cooper, who pressed her about her decision to endorse Republican Mike Rogers for Senate over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Stevens had sought to make her participation in a joint appearance on Sunday with El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn contingent on El-Sayed disavowing an advertisement by one of his allies that criticized Israel. In response, El-Sayed’s campaign asked Stevens to stay away from his events.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martha Stewart Speaks Out After Tone-Deaf Homeless Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver

Martha Stewart Speaks Out After Tone-Deaf Homeless Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash

Death, taxes, and celebrities wearing Halloween costumes their publicists would have strongly advised against. Some traditions simply refuse to die.

This year's contender? Martha Stewart, whose questionable wardrobe choice turned into a public relations nightmare after she seemingly dressed as an unhoused person—and used the occasion to promote her QVC candles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald and Melania Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Trolled Hard In The Comments After Video Of White House Halloween Party Goes Viral

Hosting holidays at the White House, especially for children, is a standard part of the gig. From Easter egg rolls to tree lighting ceremonies, Americans are used to see their POTUS and FLOTUS entertaining little ones.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are no exception.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heidi Klum
Dimitrios Kambouris/Empire State Realty Trust/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Went As Her Own Severed Left Hand For Halloween—And Fans Are In Disbelief

Heidi Klum has struck again with an incredible Halloween costume that has people still talking days later.

Every year, the "Queen of Halloween" hosts a Halloween party that everyone wants to get invited to, and year after year, she shows up with a custom-made, personally-designed costume that shocks and delights the masses.

Keep ReadingShow less