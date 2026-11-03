Robert Downey Jr. And Pedro Pascal Swapped Marvel Characters For Halloween—And Fans Are Loving It

With just 45 days until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, you'd think Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal would be busy preparing for the biggest Marvel showdown of the year.

Instead, they're busy stealing each other's identities.

The two stars celebrated Halloween by swapping their Marvel roles, with Downey Jr. dressing as Pascal's Mr. Fantastic and Pascal taking on Doctor Doom. Apparently, the multiverse isn't the only thing getting mixed up ahead of the premiere.

And judging by the footage, the two were having entirely too much fun with their temporary career changes:

In the video, the two initially hide their faces before unveiling their new looks, with Downey Jr. cheekily describing their little wardrobe exchange as “cross-dressing.” Pascal bursts out laughing, which probably isn't the reaction Doctor Doom was hoping to inspire.

In a second, now-expired Instagram Story, the pair walk arm in arm:

Robert Downey Jr. as Reed Richards and Pedro Pascal as Doctor Doom for Halloween. https://t.co/7ZhB5tpLgj

— Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) November 1, 2026

Somewhere at Marvel Studios, a lawyer is probably wondering how many Reed Richards–Doctor Doom romance stories can be written before December 18.

And because Marvel fans have never met an Easter egg they couldn't interrogate, Pascal's MIT sweatshirt quickly became part of the conversation. Was it a clue? A hint? A carefully planted piece of Avengers: Doomsday foreshadowing?

For those who don't know, Victor von Doom and Reed Richards were college rivals at Empire State University in the comics, not MIT. And with Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as a villain after years as Iron Man, there's plenty for fans to unpack.

While the internet investigates Pascal's wardrobe, Joe Russo is promising something considerably more serious:

“I think [‘Doomsday’] is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all of them.”

To be fair, bringing the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men together to face Doctor Doom sounds like an emotional minefield waiting to happen. Between old rivalries, clashing personalities, and the fate of multiple universes, someone might want to put a therapist on the Avengers' payroll.

Marvel offers another taste of the impending chaos:

- YouTube Marvel Entertainment

Russo and his brother Anthony, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, certainly know what they're getting into.

Beyond the Halloween jokes, Downey Jr. has been addressing a much bigger question. How does Marvel follow Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame without disappointing audiences? The actor believes the answer lies in how Doomsday brings its characters together.

Downey Jr. offered some reassurance about Marvel's next major chapter:

“It’s about the way it’s been structured, and the other characters. There’s something going on in ‘Doomsday’ and forward that is literally the only antidote to: How do you not have these films be let down after an ‘Infinity War’ and an ‘Endgame?’ And boy, have we laboured long and hard to bring that down.”

Pascal has been considerably less revealing. He's shared a line from Reed Richards in Doomsday, but hasn't disclosed whom the character is addressing. Naturally, that leaves plenty of room for speculation.

He offered this cryptic glimpse of Reed Richards' dialogue:

“It's good to see you again.”

See who again, Pedro? You can't just drop six mysterious words, look that good doing absolutely nothing, and expect the internet to behave.

And with that mystery still unresolved, fans have turned their attention back to the Halloween footage and its possible clues:

@nicquemarina/Instagram

@i.d0p/Instagram

@chan.directs/Instagram

@dravitsingh/Instagram

@giselle_barajas1234/Instagram

@pedrohcsi/Instagram

















Meanwhile, the battle for December 18 isn't limited to the big screen. Avengers: Doomsday is arriving with Doctor Doom popcorn buckets featuring glowing green eyes, because apparently even the concession stand needs a supervillain.

Regal, AMC, and Cinemark are getting in on the collectible action, with a Doom throne bucket and Sentinel drinkware also in the mix.

Take a look at Marvel's latest attempt to conquer your wallet:

- YouTube Marvel Entertainment

There's just one problem. Dune: Part Three opens that same day with a double-sandworm popcorn bucket, setting up a showdown nobody at Marvel could have predicted.

Forget Doctor Doom versus the Avengers. The real question is whether a masked supervillain can defeat two enormous sandworms in the battle for overpriced popcorn.



