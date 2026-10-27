Heckler At MAGA Rally In Mississippi Rips Trump With All-Time Zing—And The Videos Are Priceless

President Donald Trump was heckled at a rally in Mississippi on Monday by a protester who filmed himself as he attacked the president over the White House ballroom construction and the Trump administration's failure to release the Epstein files.

Trump has given significant attention to White House renovations and other pet projects around Washington, D.C. during his second term in office. Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion, according to one analysis.

Chief among these renovations is the White House ballroom. Last year, the president ordered the demolition of the entire East Wing to make way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom that will dwarf the size of the White House itself, sparking alarm from historical preservationists and the public alike.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to face scrutiny over his former friend and associate, the late financier and convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The two men were best friends for well over a decade and often socialized at events between New York and Florida. They had a falling out sometime around 2004, per Trump's account, and there is little record of the two men meeting after that.

But the relationship has come under heightened scrutiny as the Epstein files—in which Trump is mentioned 38,000 times—continue to keep the Trump administration in a bind the more Trump and his officials push back against their release.

As Trump spoke at a rally held in the Crossroads Arena in Corinth, Mississippi, to drum up support for GOP candidates, the man yelled:

"Hey, Bone Spurs! Release the Epstein files! Release the Epstein files! Shove that ballroom up your fat a**!"

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The footage of Trump's reaction is priceless, with him saying the following as attendees booed before chanting, "USA! USA! USA!":

"'Oh, go home. Go home, go home. ... He gets paid, you know they're paid protesters, they get paid $250 by, they think its Soros."

You can watch what happened in the videos below.





People loved every second of the heckler's energy.





Over the summer, Trump was criticized for calling a heckler a "communist" after they shouted "pedophile protector" at him while he was speaking in Milford, Michigan.

Trump was talking about "placing tariffs on foreign producers" when the heckler yelled "pedophile protector" at him multiple times. His followers attempted to drown out the heckler by chanting "USA! USA! USA!"

Earlier this year, TJ Sabula, a United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at a Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, was suspended after he heckled Trump, calling him a "pedophile protector" during Trump's appearance there.

Sabula, who identifies as politically independent, said he has never voted for Trump but has backed other Republicans. He estimated he was about 60 feet from Trump and said the president could hear him “very, very, very clearly.” Two GoFundMe campaigns started after Sabula was suspended from his job raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.