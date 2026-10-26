James Talarico Just Clapped Back Hard After Elon Musk Said There's 'Something Deeply Wrong' With Him

First of all, she described the guy as stoned and "high as a motherfreaking kite," which is not a great place to start.

Throughout the date, many weird things happened, including the guy staring incessantly at a group of beautiful women gathered around the table next to theirs, admitting that he peed in his sink at home, and claiming to never wash his hair with shampoo or conditioner.

The guy even demanded that Vega smell his hair while shoving his "dirty hair into my face" after making claims about his showering practices.

The date got so bad that Vega even went so far as to ask the guy if he was even interested in her at all or if he found her to be "appalling to him" just to try to get a measure of his commitment to the date.

But the date ended very quickly. The two only had one drink each, with Vega rushing through hers, and no mention of a follow-up meeting.

While she recorded the video, she was recounting the date while walking through the city, on the way to "eat her feelings" at a local pizza place.

You can watch the video here:

Fellow TikTokers were appalled by how Vega was treated.

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

Some dates simply are not meant to be, but this is one of those situations where it's questionable why the date happened at all. If the guy was so uninterested that he behaved like this, there was no reason to even schedule the date. Or if he was nervous and reacted this way to try to cope with his feelings, that's a whole other issue.

Hopefully this is the worst first date the TikToker will ever go on.