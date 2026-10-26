James Talarico Just Clapped Back Hard After Elon Musk Said There's 'Something Deeply Wrong' With Him

Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico responded after trillionaire Elon Musk claimed "there's something deeply wrong" with him.
Just days ago, news outlets reported that Musk donated $158 million to a Republican super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, in September. The money he donated swelled the coffers of Texas PAC, a group that is backing Paxton, the Texas attorney general. Musk also made a $10 million donation to Lone Star Liberty PAC, another group that has thrown its support behind Paxton.
Following those reports, Talarico gave the following statement to Houston Public Media criticizing Musk's attempts to sway the Senate race in Texas, which shows Paxton trailing behind Talarico ahead of the November 3 midterms:
“In all likelihood, if you’ve seen an attack ad on your screen, that was Elon. If you’ve gotten lies in your mailbox, that was Elon."
“If you’ve received a text message saying scary things about me, that was Elon too. Elon Musk wants our land. He wants our water. He wants our taxpayer dollars."
"He wants his very own personal United States Senator. He is trying to buy Texas. But on Nov. 3, we are going to send a clear message to the world’s first trillionaire: Texas is not for sale.”
Afterward, Musk posted the following to X, the platform he owns and controls:
"There is something deeply wrong with Talarico."
You can see his post below.
But Talarico stuck to his guns, responding:
"There is something deeply wrong with a political system that allows one trillionaire to buy his own personal U.S. Senator."
You can see his post below.
Many concurred.
Talarico's clash with Musk comes as a new poll conducted by Texas Public Opinion Research between October 15 and October 18 finds that 51% of those surveyed support Talarico, a four-point lead over Paxton, whose support now sits at 47%.
No wonder Musk is so desperate.
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