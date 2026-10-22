College President Goes Above And Beyond To Help Student Prank Her Chronically Oversleeping Roommate

University of Vermont President Marlene Tromp and UVM student Hannah Lapier have gone viral after their fabulous wake-up call—and fortunately not the negative, reality-check kind!

Lapier opened up to her roommate, Serena LoScalzo, about struggling to get out of bed in the morning for her classes. Lapier prompted her friend to use any means necessary to help her make it to her morning classes on time, because she wanted to take school seriously.

During one of their discussions about Lapier's early bird struggles, Lapier joked with LoScalzo about getting the university president involved, but she had no idea that her roommate would actually take her seriously.

Around 10:30PM that night, LoScalzo sent an email to President Tromp and explained her friend's struggles and shared her idea for how she could help. To LoScalzo's surprise, the president responded early the next morning, declaring that she was in.

That morning, President Tromp showed up at their dorm and quietly walked into Lapier's room, saying sweetly:

"It's time to wake up, sleepyhead!"

Despite having just woken up, Lapier immediately recognized Tromp and realized that LoScalzo had taken her seriously. She covered her face in a mixture of laughter and embarrassment.

Tromp also came bearing gifts. One bag was full of breakfast bagels, while the other was a gift for Lapier: an upscale alarm clock in the university's colors of gold and green.

While she was there, Tromp took a few pictures with the young women from the dorm and then went about her other university duties.

You can watch the video here:

The video went viral, and Tromp was actually at a doctor's appointment when she found out that she was in a viral video.

The university president was tickled by it, as well as the opportunity to interact with her students.

“I walked into the exam room, the nurse turned to me and said, ‘Did you know you’re going viral on TikTok?’”

“I think it actually captures our community so profoundly."

"We’re such a community where the students look out for each other; I think students get something really special here.”

She also said later in the clip that her favorite part of her job is interacting with her students and helping to make their lives better, so when she got that email, she jumped at the chance to help.

You can see NBC's coverage of the video here:

@mynbc5 TikTok · My NBC5

Viewers loved seeing President Tromp's commitment to her students.

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

@serena_loscalzo/TikTok

This is one of those situations where taking a little time out of your day can make such a huge difference in someone else's life, especially when you're a university president that your students look up to.

There's a good reason President Marlene Tromp is president at that university, and it goes far beyond an alarm clock.