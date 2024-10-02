College Student Expertly Dismantles Vance's Debate Claims About Harris With Blunt Civics Lesson

Marcus, an Oakland University college student in Rochester, Michigan, dismantled claims former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance made about Vice President Kamala Harris during last night's vice presidential debate with a blunt civics lesson.
Speaking to MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff during a post-debate focus group, Marcus explained why Vance's repeated gripe during the debate that Harris hasn't used her time in office to deliver on various campaign promises isn't how the office of the vice president actually works—something Vance should probably know considering that's the position he's running for.
Marcus said:
“If anybody took high school civics class they’d know what the vice president can do and what the vice president can’t do. Neither candidate on that stage talked about what executive action they’re gonna take on day one to do what they want, nor were they asked."
“Because they know that they can’t. That’s not how the vice presidency works. You don’t get to do what you want, you do what the president delegates you to do.”
Soboroff laughed and quipped:
"One day Marcus is going to be all of our teachers in civics class, guys."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
It was short, sweet, and simple, and many appreciated the student's response.
Indeed, vice presidents generally do not have the authority to create policies on their own.
The vice president's duties are more about supporting the president, serving as president of the Senate, and stepping in when the president is unavailable. Policy creation typically falls under the purview of the president and Congress, though vice presidents can certainly influence policies through their counsel, advocacy, and by leading initiatives delegated to them by the president.
Someone might need to check up on Vance's basic grasp of U.S. civics. Perhaps Marcus is available to give him a lesson.