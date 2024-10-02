Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

College Student Expertly Dismantles Vance's Debate Claims About Harris With Blunt Civics Lesson

College Student Expertly Dismantles Vance's Debate Claims About Harris With Blunt Civics Lesson

A Michigan college student named Marcus explained to MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff why Vance's gripe about how Vice President Harris hasn't used her time in office to deliver on various campaign promises isn't how the office of the vice president actually works.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 02, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Marcus, an Oakland University college student in Rochester, Michigan, dismantled claims former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance made about Vice President Kamala Harris during last night's vice presidential debate with a blunt civics lesson.

Speaking to MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff during a post-debate focus group, Marcus explained why Vance's repeated gripe during the debate that Harris hasn't used her time in office to deliver on various campaign promises isn't how the office of the vice president actually works—something Vance should probably know considering that's the position he's running for.

Marcus said:

“If anybody took high school civics class they’d know what the vice president can do and what the vice president can’t do. Neither candidate on that stage talked about what executive action they’re gonna take on day one to do what they want, nor were they asked."
“Because they know that they can’t. That’s not how the vice presidency works. You don’t get to do what you want, you do what the president delegates you to do.”

Soboroff laughed and quipped:

"One day Marcus is going to be all of our teachers in civics class, guys."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

It was short, sweet, and simple, and many appreciated the student's response.



Indeed, vice presidents generally do not have the authority to create policies on their own.

The vice president's duties are more about supporting the president, serving as president of the Senate, and stepping in when the president is unavailable. Policy creation typically falls under the purview of the president and Congress, though vice presidents can certainly influence policies through their counsel, advocacy, and by leading initiatives delegated to them by the president.

Someone might need to check up on Vance's basic grasp of U.S. civics. Perhaps Marcus is available to give him a lesson.

Latest News

JD Vance and Tim Walz
2024 Election

Harris Campaign Turns JD Vance's 'Damning Non-Answer' On 2020 Election Into Brutal New Ad

More from News/2024-election

Rudy Giuliani; Caroline Rose Giuliani and Kamala Harris
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; @carolinerosegiu/Instagram

Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Implores People To Vote For Harris In Emotional Essay Slamming Trump

Caroline Rose Giuliani, the daughter of former New York City Mayor Giuliani, penned a heartbreaking essay for Vanity Fair about "watching my dad’s life crumble" since he joined forces with former President Donald Trump.

In it, she implored Americans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day, saying "it would be naive for us to ignore the fact that many of those closest to Trump have descended into catastrophic downward spirals" and that "If we let Trump back into the driver's seat this fall, our country will be no exception."

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Biden Pays Poignant Tribute To 'Beloved Friend' Jimmy Carter As He Celebrates His 100th Birthday

President Joe Biden praised former President Jimmy Carter for his 100th birthday on Tuesday in a video released by CBS, calling Carter "one of the most influential statesmen in our history."

When Carter entered hospice care at his home last year, his family and friends feared he had only days left. Yet, more than 19 months later, he marks a historic milestone, becoming the first U.S. president to reach 100 years of age.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Cuban; Elon Musk
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mark Cuban Uses Elon Musk's Own AI Chatbot To Disprove Musk's Bonkers Election Conspiracy

Elon Musk's descent into far-right madness has reached a fever pitch over the course of the election. But it turns out the rhetoric he's spewing is so nonsensical that even his own technology doesn't believe it.

After Musk made ridiculous, xenophobic claims about election fraud, billionaire Mark Cuban decided to prove him wrong.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman looking out window
xandtor/Unsplash

People Describe The Strangest Things Their Neighbors Have Ever Done

How well do you know your neighbors?

Depending on your view, whether it's through an apartment window or over the backyard fence, you might have the best seat at witnessing the crazy things your neighbors do.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump Jr.
CNN

Kaitlan Collins Hits Don Jr. With Mic Drop Reminder After He Blames Media For Calling Trump 'Hitler'

After Donald Trump Jr. tried to blame the media for exacerbating threats against his father, former President Donald Trump, by calling him "literally Hitler," CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins gave him a brutal reminder about something Trump's own running mate J.D. Vance himself had said.

Speaking to Collins in the spin room after Vance's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz, Trump Jr. said that the media is responsible for the heightened political tensions nationwide, implying that news reporters have stoked an environment that resulted in two failed attempts on his father's life.

Keep ReadingShow less