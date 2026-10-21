Indiana Candidate Who Went Viral For Drunken Interview Has Epic Clapback After Piers Morgan Asks If She'll 'Carry On Drinking' If Elected

Indiana Democratic candidate Jaime West had the perfect response for Piers Morgan when asked if she'll quit drinking if elected, a reference to West's recent viral drunken interview.

After moderator Amy Graham-McCarty asked during a televised event what potentially "unpopular" decision West would make in Fayette County's best interest, West was firm in her disgust for MAGA.

She said:

“Firing all Republicans. I wouldn’t let them. I mean, I don’t even talk to them. I don’t like them.” ...

“Because there's Republicans who actually get it, you know? There are good Republicans out there. But then there’s these MAGAs, who are just racist and aren’t very intelligent at all. They call you names.”

West also alleged that the nephew of Fayette County Sheriff Zac Jones actually "threatened to blow my head off," a claim Jones disputed. West also reminded voters that Democrats "have guns too!”

In an interview with Morgan, West admitted she'd been drinking the night of the interview:

"I had a Coors Light. I had a beer. ... I was nervous, okay?"

West said she'd had "three beers" but said she was "not that intoxicated" and said "I do know what I'm talking about with Indiana politics." She refused to walk back her statements about Republicans, saying "they voted for all this that's happening to our country," stressing that "we have a constitutional crisis [and] we have an illegal war going on."

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

Morgan then asked West the following question:

"If you became a politician, would you carry on drinking beer or would you give it up, do you think?"

West was quick-witted, responding with a criticism of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth:

"I don't know, why don't you ask Pete Hegseth, who is drinking whiskey as he's running an illegal war? Why don't you ask him that?" ...

"I think he's got a severe alcohol problem or something, man, anybody who would let an illegal war go on."

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

Hegseth somehow still has a job despite concerns about his drinking, a threat to Iranians amid the ongoing Iran war—saying "the only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they’re going to live"—and the fact he quite literally leaked war plans on Signal to a reporter with The Atlantic.

Earlier this year, in response to a reporter who asked who will likely be next on the chopping block after President Donald Trump removed three women from Cabinet-level positions, New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pointed out that "If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct.”

All that being said, West's remark struck a chord.









The MAGA double standards are truly off the wall.