Marvel Fans Have Hilarious Reaction To Diane Morgan's 'VisionQuest' Debut Thanks To Her 'Philomena Cunk' Persona

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has survived alien invasions, rogue artificial intelligence, and Thanos snapping half of existence into oblivion. But there's one thing it may never be prepared for—Philomena Cunk.

Well, technically Diane Morgan. But after the British comedian appeared in VisionQuest , fans had a hard time separating the actress from her famously clueless documentary presenter.

Morgan plays Handler, the sharp-tongued associate of bounty hunter Paladin (Todd Stashwick), who's hunting Paul Bettany's White Vision for a mysterious client. And judging by her interactions with Paladin, she's already mastered the art of making someone feel spectacularly foolish.

DiscussingFilm shared a first look at Morgan's Marvel debut, giving fans a glimpse of Handler in action:

First look at Diane Morgan in Marvel's new series ‘VISIONQUEST’. https://t.co/EPRCUODvba

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 14, 2026

Morgan is best known for playing Philomena Cunk, the fictional documentary presenter created by Charlie Brooker. Across Cunk on Britain, Cunk on Earth, and Cunk on Life, she interviews real experts about history, science, and civilization while asking questions that suggest she's somehow become less informed with every answer.

For a perfect example of Cunk's unique approach to education, watch her tackle the scientific legacy of Sir Isaac Newton:

And now she's landed in a universe where robots have existential crises and half the population once vanished with a snap. What could possibly go wrong?

Spoiler alert: Handler really knows her Marvel history. Paladin just wishes she'd stop bringing up his part in it.

For example, Handler reminds Paladin of a painful run-in with Hell's Kitchen's resident vigilante:

"Remember the concussion you got from that steel fiber billy club to the noggin?"

Daredevil apparently left quite the impression. And unlike most people who suffer a concussion, Paladin has someone on hand to remind him about it.

Handler also brings up bite marks from his encounter with a creature resembling Werewolf by Night and suggests sending the Ten Rings Syndicate a gift basket for supplying his Adamantium chest armor.

Nothing says workplace appreciation like thanking a criminal organization for keeping your bounty hunter in one piece.

When Paladin's physical condition comes up, Handler offers some brutally practical career advice:

"That's because you're old and your body sucks. Might be time to retire?"

Well, that's one way to conduct a performance review.

It's the same deadpan precision that made Cunk a comedy favorite, although Handler has the distinct advantage of knowing what she's talking about.

VisionQuest continues the story that began in WandaVision and carried through Agatha All Along. The Disney+ series follows White Vision as he confronts his fragmented memories and identity, with James Spader returning as Ultron.

And for Bettany, playing an android who keeps finding his way back has become something of a running joke.

Reflecting on his years playing Vision during D23 in August, Bettany acknowledged the character's complicated history:

"It's been an enormous joy playing Vision as he's evolved through the years, helped turned the tide in some enormous battles, rather inconveniently died a number of times."

Apparently, dying repeatedly is just another occupational hazard in the MCU. Paladin might want to take notes.

After years of watching Philomena Cunk bewilder actual experts with questions no reasonable person would think to ask, seeing Morgan deliver perfectly timed insults in a Marvel series was always going to invite comparisons.

And naturally, fans wasted little time bringing Cunk into the conversation:





























Of course, Handler and Cunk are two very different characters. One coordinates a dangerous manhunt involving an android. The other asks historians questions that make them reconsider their career choices. Still, Morgan's ability to deliver the most outrageous observations with a perfectly straight face works remarkably well in either universe.

And with Vision still trying to understand what it means to be human, perhaps it's best that Philomena Cunk hasn't been assigned to interview him. The poor guy's died enough times already. No need to finish him off with a question about Sir Isaac Newton.