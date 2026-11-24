Fair Warning: This article is full of inappropriate and funny jokes!

Every Thanksgiving week, there will be jokes—some that are honestly funny, others that are surprising, and some that are super corny and eyeroll-worthy.

Somehow, Ocean Spray was the one to get the cranberry train going for the NSFW jokes this season.

It all started on Threads, when user @k.xguess made an inappropriate joke:

"Cranned on his berry until his ocean sprayed."

A clever joke on its own, right? As screenshots and comments started rolling in, the person behind the Ocean Spray official account commented:

"We usually wait until the third date to flood the bog."

Threads users could not contain themselves over Ocean Spray's response to the joke.

But what made the joke even better happened over on the X platform, where Kevin Daly claimed:

"Ocean Spray went on Threads and chose *chaos*"

In the screenshot Daly posted, the original joke was included, as well as Ocean Spray's response, but the real cherry on top was someone else scolding Ocean Spray, using their full government name to call them out for their dirty joke.

Threads user @hauthouston wrote:

"OCEAN ELIZABETH SPRAY"

X users couldn't stop laughing over the inclusion of a middle name so that Ocean Spray could be properly scolded.

@kevinddaly/X













The joke may not have been the best branding match for Ocean Spray, but it made everyone laugh during what can be a very stressful time of traveling and cooking.

This Thanksgiving, instead of arguing about fresh cranberries versus canned, maybe a few families will joke about what Ocean Spray has planned after dinner!

Just as long as someone's nosy aunt doesn't recommend that the single young adult ask for dating advice from Ocean Spray, maybe we'll get through this Thanksgiving with a few more laughs thrown in!