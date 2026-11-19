Outgoing Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was harshly criticized after she revived President Donald Trump's racist conspiracy theory "joke" from 2014 about former President Barack Obama amid tech outages.

Trump has long embraced the reactionary politics that gave rise to the Tea Party movement, a conservative populist social and political movement that called for lower taxes and for a reduction of the national debt and federal budget deficit.



The Tea Party has been credited with fracturing the Republican Party as a whole, particularly as the movement largely abandoned matters of economic policy and came to be defined by bigotry, such as the belief in "birtherism" that doubts or denies former President Barack Obama is a natural-born U.S. citizen, implying he was ineligible to be president.

Boebert retweeted Trump's old tweet encouraging hackers to look into Obama's college records to determine his birthplace:

“Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else so please hack Obama’s college records (destroyed?) and check ‘place of birth.’”

You can see her post below.

It remains unclear why Boebert shared the post but it comes as she prepares to leave office after conceding this midterm election to Democrat Eileen Laubacher.

Boebert, now in her third term, previously declined to concede, citing outstanding ballots from military personnel and voters overseas. CNN's Decision Desk, however, projected early last week that Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral who made economic affordability a central theme of her campaign, would defeat Boebert.

Her loss came after Trump endorsed her as a "MAGA Warrior," and for a brief period she took yet another page from the president's playbook and suggested voter fraud may have played a role in the election result.

Now she's once again attracting attention for all the wrong reasons—and people are not having it.





We wonder just how low Boebert will go before her term is up in a few weeks.