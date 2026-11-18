It will always hurt to find out that someone you love deeply is willing to do things for "the right person" while they were never willing to do them for you.

Risking getting an affair partner pregnant—while refusing to have sex ever with your actual romantic partner— has to rank pretty high up there, cringed the members of the "Girl Dinner Diaries" subReddit.

Redditor Middle-Neat1505 has been with her boyfriend for nine years and has long since been over the relationship. Between him not giving her the attention a loving boyfriend gives, not dating her, and refusing to "make a mistake" by having sex with her, she is still a virgin nearly 10 years into a serious relationship.

When he continued to refuse to break up with her, but then cheated on her with the person providing him with weed, she was beyond hurt and ready to move on, though she wasn't sure if she would ever date again.

Redditor Middle-Neat1505 shared with the sub:

"My boyfriend ruined my chance at kids."

She explained:

"I met him in my first year at university. The first few months were great. He was sweet, thoughtful, and very polite."

"He was also very conservative and religious. But his friends were the opposite. They would drink, smoke, have sex, etc."

"The first red flag was when I found out he would complain about me to his friends."

The OP's relationship declined quickly.

"Then slowly, I was left out of group things. We fought, but he would tell me that he never dated anyone before, so he didn’t know how to behave."

"He also wanted to wait before having sex because he didn’t want it to get in the way of actual love."

"I forgave those little things and didn’t want to pressure him in any way."

"He stopped planning dates."

"I tried breaking up with him, but each time, he would beg for forgiveness and that he would learn."

"Sometime around that time, my dad suddenly passed. I was a wreck."

"But my boyfriend, who I expected to support me, was nowhere to be found. He started smoking weed. Apparently, his story was that he took my father’s death harder than I did."

Then the boyfriend started doing things with other people that he'd never done with the OP.

"I then found out that he also cheated on me. Yet, he still didn’t have sex with me."

"The kicker is, the only reason why I found out that he cheated on me was because the other girl messaged me that he owes her $50 for the weed and she wants me to pay her."

"I tried breaking up with him again. He said he will kill himself. That I was the love of his life."

"I was already going through so much that I didn’t really have the energy to break up. My mother had also gotten diagnosed with breast cancer."

The OP saw no future with him.

"Anyways… long story short, nine years of this, and my period has stopped. I got diagnosed with PCOS, I got my fibroids removed this year, and the surgeon told me it would be really hard for me to have kids."

"Oh, and I’m still a virgin with the same boyfriend."

"I have no confidence left. I don’t even know if I would be able to find someone else. I’m a mess."

Fellow Redditors urged her to move on from this dead-end relationship.

"Leave, just leave. Block him, leave. I will write the text for you myself."

"You need to leave, he thinks he can keep doing this, I’m sad to say, but obviously, you're NOT the love of his life, and it’s time to leave and learn how to love yourself again and enjoy your life." - No_eyesight

"Whatever decisions he makes after this (or any time) are on him. This is psychological abuse." - pandeeandi

"OP, not to make this about me, but when I was going through my first long-term relationship, we considered ourselves 'serious' and 'in love' and talked a lot about the future, but he would not have sex with me. He said a lot of the same things about wanting to put love first, not wanting to risk getting me pregnant, blah blah blah."

"Looking back, maybe he was being abstinent for the right reasons, but I think honestly, he wanted to be abstinent, because he didn't want to accidentally knock up his placeholder girl. I was a good girlfriend, but to him, I was a placeholder, and it took me a long time to realize that he meant much more to me than I meant to him."

"When I met the right person, he did not keep me guessing; he made sure I knew that I was wanted and loved. You deserve that, too, OP, and when you walk away from this one, with or without his 'permission,' you'll open yourself up to finding it." - TheBookishAndTheBard

"I was married to a terrible guy for 20 years. Don't be me!"

"But here's the thing: I used to blame him for so much stuff, and he really was terrible. But the person who truly ruined my life was me, for staying with him. Don't stay with this guy. Don't ruin your own life."

"You can still have kids, whether they are biologically yours or not. But you have to get brave and strong and leave this guy and start taking responsibility for your own life. Things will get so much better!" - tuxedobear12

"Dear Sir,"

"We (do not) regret to inform you that your relationship status has been updated to single."

"If you believe this update to have been made in error, kindly go f**k yourself."

"Sincerely, Girl Dinner Diaries." - SecretJournalist3583

Other Redditors agreed and reassured her that having kids while having PCOS was a possibility, too.

"PCOS can be managed. It makes it difficult, not impossible, to have kids. Many women with PCOS do go on to conceive naturally, but usually accidentally and or unexpectedly."

"Also, leave him." - No_Letter_1162

"I know multiple people who got pregnant with PCOS accidentally. Also, I know people who broke up with their partners and then after a few months, their PCOS was at bay."

"Sometimes the stress of an unhealthy relationship can exacerbate things, especially if they’re hormone and cortisol related." - broccolirabe71

"I have more than one friend who has pmos, endo, fibroids, and other long-term chronic health issues, and when they leave sh*tty partners, sh*tty jobs, cut off sh*tty family, etc, a lot of the more severe symptoms have become more manageable for them. Stress is suuuuuch an understated factor in chronic health issues." - VixKnacks

"I have PCOS and two children. It is absolutely possible, and my kids and I are living proof of that. I'm not saying it's easy, but please keep hope in your heart. OP, it is never too late to start over. Get away from this situation as soon as possible and start living YOUR life." - Calm_Necessary_335

"OP, dump this abusive loser, and your health might improve. Even if it doesn't, you can still have the life you want, with him far, far back in the rearview mirror." - YinzerChick70

After reading through the comments, Redditor Middle-Neat1505 shared a promising update.

"I read each and every single comment you guys left on this post, even if I didn’t reply to them. They gave me a lot of hope."

"I’ll find another gynecologist and get a second opinion, and I’ll move away from my boyfriend."

"And I don’t think there is a point in me telling him I’m breaking up with him, as I have done that already several times, and each time, he manages to convince me to stay. Also, I am already in therapy."

There's no telling why people get involved in relationships that they aren't prepared for, and yet a lot of people find themselves in a relationship with someone who refuses to commit in one way or another.

After almost a decade, her boyfriend can't use the excuse of being too young, being in a first relationship, or falling in love too fast. If he doesn't want to be intimate with her, let alone make other more important life plans with her, like getting married or having kids, then it's time to let her move on and meet someone who will.