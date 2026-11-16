Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was called out by a reporter after he attempted to blame Congress for not granting funds to fix outdated air traffic control systems in the week of the nationwide ground stoppage of U.S. flights.
FlightAware data showed that more than 16,000 flights were delayed or canceled on November 13. At a news conference the following day, Duffy suggested that the widespread disruption may have stemmed from system upgrades conducted the previous day. Officials, he said, believed the upgrades had placed an excessive load on the communications network.
Speaking at the White House on Friday, Duffy asked members of the press:
"How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?"
A reporter quickly chimed in:
"You’ve been in office almost two years now, sir. So why hasn't this been a bigger priority for the president? Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress, and still do."
After the reporter told Duffy that she represents NBC News, Duffy said:
"Maybe you haven't covered the hundred plus press conferences that I've done on this issue that have been led by the president, but I know [Fox News] has ... I identify — because the Congress has to give it to us."
"Oftentimes, you need a bipartisan vote, so I did get partial funding through One Big Beautiful Bill. I got $12.5 billion, and with that money we are spending it and spending it well. But the Congress at the time knew that that was not going to be enough."
"This is bipartisan, but on that bill I didn't have Democrats that voted for it. We now have anopportunity in an emergency funding bill before the end of the year to give the money. And I think the question should be from NBC, to every member, 'Do you support actually modernizing making a state of the art air traffic control system?'"
"And it's going to take us some time. I can't snap my fingers and build a network overnight, but do you want us to build this for America? And I think every member of Congress should say yes, but every American, I guarantee you, would tell those members, 'Yes, give President Trump, give Duffy the money. Let them finish this job so we don't have to do a press conference at 8:30 at night ever again."
You can watch what happened in the video below.
No one was buying Duffy's explanation let alone his rambling response.
Duffy had initially asked Congress to approve approximately $30 billion in funding, but raised that figure to $50 billion following Friday’s disruption.
Duffy said the ground stop likely stemmed from a problem that arose when contractor L3Harris was replacing an aging copper wire with a fiber-optic system at an air traffic facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. It remains unclear whether the outage resulted from equipment failure or contractor error.
Under President Donald Trump’s sweeping spending and policy bill, the agency received $12.5 billion to be spent over three years, despite receiving no support from Democrats. Of that allocation, $4.75 billion was earmarked for “telecommunications infrastructure modernization and systems upgrades.”
Democrats have called on the administration to explain to Congress why the agency is seeking additional funding when billions in previously allocated money remain unspent. Neither Duffy nor other administration officials have provided satisfactory answers.