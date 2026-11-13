Dem Rep. Drags Letter White House Sent To Intimidate Colleague Who Vowed To Investigate Trump Corruption

The midterm elections Blue Tsunami promised big changes in Congress come January, with control of both the House and Senate shifting from MAGA Republicans to Democrats. That shift also changes control of congressional committees.
The presumptive new chair of the House Oversight Committee, California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia, promised to investigate corruption by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, his administration, his cronies, and his family.
Taking to X, Garcia shared a video captioned:
"Oversight Democrats are ready to take on the crooks, the con men and the Trump crime family. Lawyer up."
In the video, Representative Garcia stated:
"The American people have spoken, and they are tired of the unprecedented level of corruption coming out of this White House and under President Trump."
You can see the California Democrat's post here:
In response, the White House's lead counsel, William Scharf, sent a warning letter on Monday to Representative Garcia and Oversight Democrats threatening to "infringe upon the Committee’s constitutionally protected right to conduct congressional oversight." Scharf claimed investigating Trump's corruption "may cross the line into blatant criminality."
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After the letter went public, MeidasTouch Washington D.C. correspondent Pablo Manríquez asked Vermont Democratic Representative Becca Balint for her thoughts.
On the Capitol steps, Manríquez asked Balint:
"Your reaction to this intimidation letter that the White House has sent your colleagues?"
The newly reelected member of the House Judiciary Committee laughed and replied:
"It is so silly. It’s peak Stephen Miller. It is him trying to show that he’s still the big guy."
You can see the moment here:
Balint added:
"It’s pathetic. That’s my impression. Pathetic, and Robert Garcia is up for it. He’s just like, ‘I don’t think so.'"
People agreed that the Trump administration's scare tactics were pathetic.
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In response to the letter, Representative Garcia issued a statement which read in part:
"It appears Donald Trump has something to hide. Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House. Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate."
"The American people voted overwhelmingly for us to pass laws to root out corruption and abuse. The Trump Administration continues to weaponize the government with threats of unconstitutional attacks on Congress. We are a co-equal branch of government and will not be deterred by baseless threats from a weaponized DOJ or from the President’s lawyers."
Sounds like Scharf's intimidation letter wasn't as scary as the White House hoped.