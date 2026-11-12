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Nurse Sparks Heated Debate After 'Pranking' Surgeon For Viral TikTok Trend Right Before Surgery

Screenshots from @admire/yae's TikTok
@admire.yae/TikTok

A nurse on TikTok sparked backlash after filming herself cutting off the middle finger of a surgeon's latex glove as part of a TikTok trend, with many saying she should be fired.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 12, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Some TikTok trends are fun and humorous. Others could potentially get someone hurt.

TikToker @admire.yae, who has since privated her account because of negative feedback online, shared a video, which she claimed was part of a viral TikTok trend, only for it to go horribly wrong.

The nurse and TikToker had already entered an operating room and had set up the table of instruments for the surgeon she would be assisting. Then she recorded a video, showing her take on a supposed TikTok trend by cutting up the middle finger of one of his latex gloves.

After cutting off the middle finger, the surgeon walked in, having already scrubbed in, and she assisted him with dressing in his surgical gown before assisting him in putting on two layers of gloves.

But then she gestured to his left hand, pointing out his bare finger.

The surgeon was so angry that he pulled off the gloves and the surgical gown and dropped them to the floor before exiting the operating room, because he had to start over and scrub in again before being able to continue with surgery.

After receiving overwhelmingly negative feedback, the TikToker took the video down and privated her account, but X user @heyyitsjanea was quick to post it on the platform.

You can watch the reposted video here:

Fellow X users were disgusted by the nurse's actions, pointing out that this not only inconvenienced the surgeon, but it also could have potentially created unnecessary health risks for the surgical patient.

@SpiritualWarfa8/X



@ESchillup/X






Some people might be quick to dismiss this as "just a joke" or a simple TikTok prank, but when it comes to people's health, that isn't something that should be messed with or joked about.

Especially when it comes to a surgical procedure, that surgeon would have had to assume that all of his surgical gear was compromised, so he'd have to scrub in a second time and completely re-dress, through no fault of his own, just to get started on a surgery that might even be timely.

No matter how much fun social media trends might be, that is no laughing matter.

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