Woman Goes Viral After Stumbling Upon 'Chicago Fire' Cast Right After Getting Dumped—And They Had Her Back

There's nothing worse than getting dumped. But getting hyped up by the cast of a hit show in the aftermath sure does help!
That's what happened to content creator Grace Hackett, who was walking home heartbroken after being dumped by her boyfriend when she stumbled upon the cast of Chicago Fire.
The long-running NBC show routinely shoots on location in the city it's named for, and this particular night they happened to be shooting on the exact street Hackett was tearfully walking down.
And as her viral video of the encounter shows, they went all in on comforting her—and sending a pointed message to her ex-boyfriend Joe that he really messed this up!
In her video, Hackett is seen carrying a bottle of wine—perhaps purchased to drown her sorrows—as several Chicago Fire cast members surround her.
One of the stars, Christian Stolte, who plays Randall "Mouch" McHolland on the show, then launches into a bit of a dressing-down of her now-ex-boyfriend.
“Hey, boy, did you screw up, Joe! You’ve made a huge mistake."
Costar Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, then interjects:
“What were you thinking, Joe?”
As Hackett begins to laugh, Stolte then doubles-down on berating Joe even harder.
“Wait, wait, wait, we’re going to spend the rest of the night fighting over who gets to take this lady home and drink some wine with her, ok?"
"You f---ked up, Joe. Sorry.”
Period! The video instantly went viral, because who hasn't been in Hackett's shoes a time or two, having their heart stomped on by some person who doesn't know how good they've got it.
But few of us have ever been hyped up by TV stars in the aftermath! As Hackett put it in her onscreen text and caption:
“POV. Walking back home after you got dumped. Time to go watch Chicago Fire."
“Love a supportive cast! And walking through a TV set post breakup."
On social media, many people were not only sympathetic of Hackett, but a bit starstruck by her encounter.
Sounds like Chicago Fire might have amassed a whole new following just in time for its new 15th season, which just recently debuted.
That season has brought some big changes, with stars Dermot Mulroney exiting in the season premiere and Joe Minoso exiting later this season.
But the show has nothing if not staying power: It just aired its 300th episode. No doubt Hackett will be seated for its 301st!