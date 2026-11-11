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Far-Right Activist Dragged After Crashing What He Thought Was A 'Furry' Convention That Was Actually For Cat Owners

Jake Lang making a fool of himself at a cat adoption event.
@JakeLang/X

MAGA activist Jake Lang showed up to a convention in Seattle over the weekend to claim they were "furries" who were "indoctrinating the youth"—except it was actually a convention for cat owners.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyNov 11, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Far-right lunatic and grifter Jake Lang is once again the laughingstock of the internet for seemingly confusing cat owners with furries.

Like many right-wingers, Lang, who received a pardon from Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 coup attempt at the Capitol, has made a career out of being a deranged provocateur online.

And his latest exploit centers around infiltrating a furry convention in Seattle to expose the ways they were "indoctrinating the youth with homosexual and transsexual ideas."

The only problem—which is not a problem at all if you know how the internet works, as Lang does—is that the event was not a furry convention at all but simply a meet-up for cat lovers.

Boy, those midterms results really got MAGA in their feelings, huh? Anyway, since Lang coincidentally had a camera crew with him you can view the uproar below.

The video instantly went viral, as it was intended to, especially after being reposted by people like Turning Point USA & Newsmax "journalist" Jonathan Choe as if it were legitimate news.

In the video, Lang is seen acting like a buffoon, yelling at organizers of the Sea-Meow Convention about their abuse of children.

He says:

"You guys are indoctrinating the youth with homosexual and transsexual ideas. This furry stuff is not for children."
"These people are sexualizing children! They're inviting children in. Look at this. This is sexualization of children ... what are you guys doing here?"

At that point, a person in a cat furry costume begins making fun of Lang, and that's when he really loses it.

"These people here, they dress up in these outfits, and they have sex with each other in these orgies every single weekend. Now they're inviting the children to come to their furry convention!"

Furries, for the uninitiated, is a subculture about dressing up in elaborate costumes mostly pertaining to "furry" animals.

There is a subculture within the subculture that has a sexual component, but that is a tiny minority of the community, according to sociological research on the matter.

Not that Lang or any of the brain-wormed MAGA weirdos who follow him care anything about that. They just care about Lang accusing the organizers of sex crimes against children, as he went on to do:

"These are sexualized images that are meant to groom children. Look at this, they're grooming children!"
"They're grooming children here in the State of Washington, in the City of Seattle. They're grooming children, trying to sexualize young children into this fetish!"

Right, so real quick Lang: Those kids only know about furry "fetishes" because they just heard you bellowing about it at the cat convention they went to. So who's grooming who, here?

Which is a very valid question where Lang is concerned, because Lang has had his own troubles with grooming teenage girls!

Earlier this year, screenshots of texts surfaced in which Lang flirted with a 15-year-old and told her to notify him when she turned 16 so he could have sex with her.

The text exchange was actually part of a vigilante sting operation, and the 15-year-old girl was a plant, who responded to Lang's recruitment for attractive women to take part in a bikini-clad protest against burkas.

Every accusation is a confession, as always! Though Lang of course denies the exchange and said it was someone on his "team" who spoke to the decoy teen girl.

Anyway, this is all obviously ridiculous, and the internet had quite a lot of fun raking Lang over the coals for it.







Anyway, it was a busy weekend for Lang: He was also thrown out of a Seattle celebration of the Hindu holiday Diwali for carrying signs reading "Deport all dot heads."

Let us all remember that this entire fascist movement is led by the most incompetent, unintelligent people in the country and the real way to deal with them is as the furries did: By making fools of them at every turn.

After all, look how well one single midterm humiliation is already working at dismantling MAGA before our eyes?

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