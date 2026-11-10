Skip to content

Tech Billionaire Apologizes To Wife Of 40 Years After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy: 'I Am Deeply Sorry'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video Of Erika Kirk Talking About Charlie Kirk's Brand Of Hot Sauce Just Weeks After His Death Resurfaces—And It's A Big Yikes

Erika Kirk
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A video from December of 2025 resurfaced in which Erika Kirk mentioned how her late husband Charlie Kirk's brand of hot sauce reminded her of him.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

A resurfaced video of Erika Kirk talking about how her late husband Charlie Kirk's brand of hot sauce reminded her of him has social media users raising their eyebrows.

The late Kirk, who was assassinated at a Utah campus event in September 2025, was a virulent white supremacist who aligned with the Christian right and advocated for Christian nationalism, promoting a nativist, fundamentalist Christian view of society. He openly attacked LGBTQ+ rights, backed the white genocide conspiracy theory, and was a major figure in the MAGA movement.

Kirk definitely knew a thing or two about grifting, considering how successful he was at generating support for President Donald Trump among younger voters and lashing out at those Republicans he did not perceive as being "Trumpian" enough.

All in all, as he became perhaps the most influential figure in the young MAGA movement, he made millions on books and speaking appearances—all of which helped catapult Trump to the White House despite his history of criminal activity and demonstrated unfitness for office.

His widow—now Turning Point USA's CEO—has been criticized for her actions in the spotlight, including WWE-style entrances at events and intimately embracing Vice President JD Vance in full view of cameras.

She appeared on Fox and Friends in December 2025 to share the following:

“It’s interesting, what I miss the most, what really just hits me hard, is when I'm in the grocery store, and I see his hot sauce, I want to buy it. It's the little things."

She starts to cry, adding:

“It’s the little things, y’know? His clothes everywhere. ... Excuse me. It’s the little things. I know that people who have experienced loss totally understand what I'm saying." ...
"To the world, he was Charlie Kirk but he was the love of my life, my children's dad."

She went on to describe the evening ritual whenever her late husband would come home from work and urged viewers not to "get mad" or hold grudges against their spouses.

You can hear what she said in the video below:

Notably, Erika Kirk lives in Arizona and it's unlikely that she would see Kirk’s Hot Sauce on shelves there because it is seemingly only available to buy in-store in Florida.

People have thoughts.



Others pointed out that the hot sauce is only sold at a single store in Florida, while Erika lives in Arizona. So that chances that she'd see it on the shelves often are pretty miniscule.

Awkward.

Latest News

JoJo Siwa
Celebrities

JoJo Siwa Sparks 'Trad Wife' Comparisons After Debuting Her Conservative New Look

Lucas Zelnick
Celebrities

Jewish Comedian Has Perfect Response After Heckler At His Show Claims That All Jews Are 'Evil'

Alanis Morissette
Celebrities

LGBTQ+ Fans Celebrate After Alanis Morissette Comes Out As Pansexual: 'I Get Everything'

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton Uses Trump Catchphrase To Troll Him After He Criticizes Her Home Decor

More from Trending

Randy Quaid
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

MAGA Actor Randy Quaid Hit With His Own Past Tweet After Claiming Texas Election Was 'Rigged'

Social media users were quick to shut down conservative actor Randy Quaid after he spoke out against the Texas midterm election results, insisting Democrats had "100% rigged" the election.

Texas Democrats swept every statewide race, winning the governorship and a U.S. Senate seat for the first time in decades. The election between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton in the race for the U.S. Senate was over before Election Day even hit because Talarico received more early votes than Paxton received in total.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
CBS

Trump Blasted For Completely Out-Of-Touch Response To His Net Worth Going Up By Billions During His 2nd Term

President Donald Trump was widely criticized for his tone-deaf response after he was questioned by 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat about the billions of dollars reportedly added to his net worth during his second term.

A recent Forbes report noted that Trump's “net worth went up by $3 billion” since he returned to office in January 2025. The publication's estimate says Trump’s net worth exploded from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $7 billion in 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Does About-Face To Push New Election Conspiracy Theory—And Here We Go Again

After previously appearing to accept the midterm election results, President Donald Trump did an about-face and declared in a post on Truth Social that they weren't "honest."

Last week, Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration. Trump had a noticeably muted reaction to the results but initially congratulated Democrats and pledged to work with them when new members of Congress are sworn in.

Keep ReadingShow less
Viral Video Of Jack Black And Celine Dion Rocking Out At Metallica Concert In Las Vegas Has Fans Going Wild
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Viral Video Of Jack Black And Celine Dion Rocking Out At Metallica Concert In Las Vegas Has Fans Going Wild

Celine Dion and Jack Black rocking out together at a Metallica concert? Now that's a pairing nobody saw coming.

The two stars were spotted letting loose during Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas last Saturday, and the footage quickly made its way across social media. While Black's love for heavy metal is hardly a secret, Dion's enthusiasm might surprise fans more familiar with her powerhouse ballads.

Keep ReadingShow less
Erika Kirk; Dave Chappelle
Caylo Seals/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Erika Kirk Slams 'Beyond Disgusting' Jokes About Charlie Kirk's Death After Video From Dave Chappelle's Show Leaks

Comedian Dave Chappelle managed to anger his staunchest supporters by joking about one of their own during a recent Madison Square Garden performance.

Footage from Saturday's performance of his Karmageddon tour stop in New York City was shared online. A joke the comedian made quickly drew backlash from the same people who called his transphobia "just jokes" and an example of him exercising his "Freedom of Speech."

Keep ReadingShow less