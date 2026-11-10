Video Of Erika Kirk Talking About Charlie Kirk's Brand Of Hot Sauce Just Weeks After His Death Resurfaces—And It's A Big Yikes

A resurfaced video of Erika Kirk talking about how her late husband Charlie Kirk's brand of hot sauce reminded her of him has social media users raising their eyebrows.

The late Kirk, who was assassinated at a Utah campus event in September 2025, was a virulent white supremacist who aligned with the Christian right and advocated for Christian nationalism, promoting a nativist, fundamentalist Christian view of society. He openly attacked LGBTQ+ rights, backed the white genocide conspiracy theory, and was a major figure in the MAGA movement.

Kirk definitely knew a thing or two about grifting, considering how successful he was at generating support for President Donald Trump among younger voters and lashing out at those Republicans he did not perceive as being "Trumpian" enough.

All in all, as he became perhaps the most influential figure in the young MAGA movement, he made millions on books and speaking appearances—all of which helped catapult Trump to the White House despite his history of criminal activity and demonstrated unfitness for office.

His widow—now Turning Point USA's CEO—has been criticized for her actions in the spotlight, including WWE-style entrances at events and intimately embracing Vice President JD Vance in full view of cameras.

She appeared on Fox and Friends in December 2025 to share the following:

“It’s interesting, what I miss the most, what really just hits me hard, is when I'm in the grocery store, and I see his hot sauce, I want to buy it. It's the little things."

She starts to cry, adding:

“It’s the little things, y’know? His clothes everywhere. ... Excuse me. It’s the little things. I know that people who have experienced loss totally understand what I'm saying." ...

"To the world, he was Charlie Kirk but he was the love of my life, my children's dad."

She went on to describe the evening ritual whenever her late husband would come home from work and urged viewers not to "get mad" or hold grudges against their spouses.

You can hear what she said in the video below:

Notably, Erika Kirk lives in Arizona and it's unlikely that she would see Kirk’s Hot Sauce on shelves there because it is seemingly only available to buy in-store in Florida.

People have thoughts.









Others pointed out that the hot sauce is only sold at a single store in Florida, while Erika lives in Arizona. So that chances that she'd see it on the shelves often are pretty miniscule.

Awkward.