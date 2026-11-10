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Trump Blasted For Completely Out-Of-Touch Response To His Net Worth Going Up By Billions During His 2nd Term

Screenshot of Donald Trump
CBS

President Trump was slammed for his tone-deaf response after being asked on 60 Minutes about his net worth having gone up $3 billion during his second term as president.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump was widely criticized for his tone-deaf response after he was questioned by 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat about the billions of dollars reportedly added to his net worth during his second term.

A recent Forbes report noted that Trump's “net worth went up by $3 billion” since he returned to office in January 2025. The publication's estimate says Trump’s net worth exploded from $3.9 billion in 2024 to $7 billion in 2026.

Democrats swept midterm elections races last week, regaining control of both chambers of Congress amid widespread concerns about the cost of living and the war in Iran, which has caused a surge in gas prices.

After questioning Trump about the election results—Trump bragged about the size of his rallies when he was asked to give his “political analysis” on the “big, some might say, historic defeat” of the GOP—the discussion turned to Trump's net worth.

When asked about the Forbes story saying his net worth had risen by $3 billion, Trump was immediately dismissive, responding:

“Well, so did everyone’s."

Douthat responded:

“My net worth did not go up by three billion dollars, for the record."

Trump said:

"Well, you should have had stock."

You can watch the exchange in the video below.

Trump was harshly rebuked for his remarks.


Trump's appearance on 60 Minutes came just weeks after he faced criticism for claiming to members of the press that "almost every price has come way down" following Joe Biden's presidency.

Trump said without citing any evidence that "with the exception of oil, which is lower than the Biden administration and we no longer have to worry about nuclear weapons with Iran because they're wiped out." He insisted that "401Ks are at their all-time high, the stock markets are at their all-time high, and our country is doing really well."

Many of the problems associated with Trump’s second administration were foreseeable, given his longstanding record of prioritizing his own interests and failing to consistently follow through for his supporters.

Last year, insisting prices are down despite rising inflation, Trump claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a “fake narrative” and “con job” to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.

Instead, Trump has given significant attention to White House renovations and other pet projects around Washington, D.C. Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion, according to one analysis.

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