Viral Video Of Jack Black And Celine Dion Rocking Out At Metallica Concert In Las Vegas Has Fans Going Wild

Celine Dion and Jack Black rocking out together at a Metallica concert? Now that's a pairing nobody saw coming.

The two stars were spotted letting loose during Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas last Saturday, and the footage quickly made its way across social media. While Black's love for heavy metal is hardly a secret, Dion's enthusiasm might surprise fans more familiar with her powerhouse ballads.

Watch the unexpected duo rock out to Metallica:

Jack Black and Celine Dion rocking at Metallica in Vegas is incredible 🤣🤘 https://t.co/dfDvexiPA8

— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 8, 2026

But Dion's appreciation for Metallica isn't entirely new. Earlier this year, the singer included the band's 1996 song "Until It Sleeps" on her personal playlist. Her son Eddy is a major fan, too.

Dion revealed just how much her son loves the heavy metal band:

“Eddy, one of my twins, his favorite band is Metallica."

The 58-year-old singer attended two Metallica concerts that week with her 16-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson Angélil. After Saturday's show, the family headed backstage to meet band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

The "My Heart Will Go On" superstar shared photos of the encounter on Instagram, including a group shot with the band:

“Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Rob and everyone from the @Metallica organization for the warm welcome!”

The gallery captured some lighter moments, too, with Dion and Trujillo striking exaggerated poses for the camera.

See the backstage photos from Dion's Metallica experience:





Seeing Dion enjoying herself at Metallica is just one of several memorable moments in what has become a remarkable comeback year for the singer.

After years away from full-length concerts following her December 2022 stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, Dion returned to the stage in Paris on September 12. The rare neurological disorder, which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, had forced her to put touring on hold.

By October 17, Dion had completed 16 performances, grossing a reported $125.5 million and selling 539,000 tickets, according to Billboard.

But beyond the impressive numbers, it was the emotional reunion with fans that made her comeback especially meaningful.

Dion reflected on the promise she made to fans during her Paris return:

“I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage. So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing life! Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so: I am everything I am because you loved me.”

The Grammy winner is scheduled for another 10 Paris performances in May 2027.

Meanwhile, a USA TODAY report highlighted promising early research into CAR-T cell therapy for stiff-person syndrome. Some study participants experienced substantial improvements, although researchers are still investigating whether the results can be sustained long-term. There is no indication Dion received the treatment.

Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Anastasia Zekeridou underscored how unusual such improvements can be:

“With existing treatments, we may be able to improve symptoms, but we very rarely see patients return to their previous level of function.”

Some celebrity sightings make perfect sense. Dion and Black rocking out to Metallica together? That's the kind of plot twist the internet lives for.

And the online reactions were a show of their own:





























Black's love of rock music is well documented, but his connection to Metallica goes beyond simply attending their concerts. The actor has even crossed paths with the band's frontman, James Hetfield.

Check out Black's earlier viral TikTok moment with Hetfield:





Black's movie schedule is also filling up. He's expected to reprise his role as Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon in Jumanji: Open World on December 25 before returning as Steve in A Minecraft Movie Squared, expected in 2027.

Saturday also marked Metallica's final Sphere performance of 2026. Next up are concerts at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on November 19 and November 21 before the band returns to Las Vegas in January 2027 for more residency shows through March.

And while Metallica has more shows ahead, it's Dion and Black's unexpected concert pairing that stole the spotlight, proving some of the best celebrity moments happen offstage, not on it.