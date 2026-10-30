Skip to content

We Just Got Our First Look At AMC's New 'Dune: Part 3' Popcorn Bucket—And They Really Went There

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator Gets Awkward Reminder After Claiming Abdul El-Sayed Is Unfit To Serve Since He's Not Christian

Bernie Moreno; Abdul El-Sayed
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Sarah Rice/Getty Images

During a MAGA rally on Wednesday in Ohio, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno claimed that Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed can't be a senator because he isn't Christian—and was swiftly called out for his blatant hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 30, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno was harshly criticized after claiming during a rally in the state on Wednesday that Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed cannot be a member of the Senate because he isn't Christian.

El-Sayed, a democratic socialist, has faced accusations from Rogers and other Republicans—including President Donald Trump—that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. This accusation is just the most prominent one in a slew of attacks that are based in Islamophobia.

Moreno, stumping for El-Sayed's GOP opponent Mike Rogers, argued that El-Sayed can't be trusted to serve the public because of his Muslim faith:

"On Monday, I went up and campaigned with Mike Rogers because he's in a race with somebody that is an affront to me as an American ― by the way, an affront to me as a naturalized citizen of this country. This character, Abdul El-Sayed, can be nowhere near D.C."
"Do you think he understands that concept that our rights come from God Almighty? That Jesus came here for our salvation? He should be nowhere near Washington, D.C., and Mike Rogers is going to kick his a** on Tuesday."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Moreno's hypocrisy is through the roof because Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP nominee for the Ohio governorship, is a Hindu.

Moreno was swiftly called out.




Moreno's attack against El-Sayed came after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, while campaigning for Rogers, that Arabs "don't produce" or win awards for science or literature.

Kennedy ramped up the Islamophobic rhetoric when he wrongly asserted that "all of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood," adding that "They’ve created stagnant societies that do one of two things: hatred and war and victimization."

Kennedy's remarks were criticized for overlooking the significant and ongoing contributions of Arabs across science, literature, diplomacy and human rights. The Associated Press compiled a list of prominent Arab scholars, scientists, and academics who have won Nobel Prizes and other awards for their contributions to different disciplines.

Latest News

Kathy Hochul; Nicki Minaj
Trending

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Has Hilariously Blunt Reaction After Nicki Minaj Calls Her An 'Evil Woman'

Barack Obama; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Obama Makes Mic Drop Point About Trump's Furious Response To His 'Cheesecake Factory' Jab—And He's Spot On

Screenshot of Tom during Fox News interview
Donald Trump

Fox News Asked A MAGA Rallygoer Why He Was Attending–And They Were NOT Prepared For His Brutal Response

Patrick Stewart
Celebrities

Tributes Pour In For 'Star Trek' And 'X-Men' Icon Patrick Stewart After His Death At 86

More from News/2026-elections

Jesse Ventura; Donald Trump
KSTP-TV; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Jesse Ventura Brutally Rips 'Coward' Trump For Avoiding Military Service After Trump Touts Himself As Great Military Leader

Minneapolis-born ex-pro-wrestler and former Reform Party Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura minced no words when he shared how he feels about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Once rumored to be a potential running mate for the former reality star President, Ventura has been a very vocal critic of Trump for some time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Graham shows some photos of Robert Irwin (right) promoting conservation to Prince William (left).
The Graham Norton Show

Robert Irwin Hilariously Mortified After Prince William Makes 'Python' Joke About His Racy Photoshoot

Prince William has a sense of humor. I know. I'm processing this information, too.

The future king made an unexpected detour into comedy during The Graham Norton Show, where Robert Irwin's infamous underwear photoshoot became the evening's main attraction. Unfortunately for Irwin, William had questions. Well, more like observations.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikToker @kori_latham; Luke Skywalker from 'Star Wars'
@kori_latham/TikTok; Disney/LucasFilm

TikTok Mom's Church Outfit Gets Hilariously Roasted By Her 10-Year-Old With Brutal 'Star Wars' Comparison

There's nothing like finding an outfit that you love and feel really confident in, only to realize that you bear an uncanny resemblance to a popular film's costume stylings.

And that's exactly what happened to TikToker @kori_latham, who was getting dressed for church.

Keep ReadingShow less
Newborn baby with full mustache
@MarioNawfal/X

Viral Video Of Newborn Baby Allegedly Born With Full Mustache Sparks Flurry Of Hilarious Jokes

Some people are born to make an entrance—but one baby took that so seriously that he immediately became an internet meme when he was born, thanks to rocking a full mustache.

Parents are typically "warned" about little "abnormalities" they might notice when their babies are born, like birthmarks, a lot of hair on their head, no hair on their head, different eye colors, and maybe even a little facial hair.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @hottgirlseatpickles's TikTok video
@hottgirlseatpickles/TikTok

Woman Speaks Out After Her Ex-Boyfriend And Ex-Best Friend Get Engaged Mere Months After Their Breakup

There's a special ring in the world of betrayal for cheating boyfriends and girlfriends, and there's another special ring for those who cheat with their partner's best friend.

TikToker @hottgirlseatpickles spoke out after hearing through the grapevine that her ex-boyfriend from four months prior was getting married to her former best friend, who he started dating shortly after their breakup.

Keep ReadingShow less