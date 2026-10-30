MAGA Senator Gets Awkward Reminder After Claiming Abdul El-Sayed Is Unfit To Serve Since He's Not Christian

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno was harshly criticized after claiming during a rally in the state on Wednesday that Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed cannot be a member of the Senate because he isn't Christian.
El-Sayed, a democratic socialist, has faced accusations from Rogers and other Republicans—including President Donald Trump—that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. This accusation is just the most prominent one in a slew of attacks that are based in Islamophobia.
Moreno, stumping for El-Sayed's GOP opponent Mike Rogers, argued that El-Sayed can't be trusted to serve the public because of his Muslim faith:
"On Monday, I went up and campaigned with Mike Rogers because he's in a race with somebody that is an affront to me as an American ― by the way, an affront to me as a naturalized citizen of this country. This character, Abdul El-Sayed, can be nowhere near D.C."
"Do you think he understands that concept that our rights come from God Almighty? That Jesus came here for our salvation? He should be nowhere near Washington, D.C., and Mike Rogers is going to kick his a** on Tuesday."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Moreno's hypocrisy is through the roof because Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP nominee for the Ohio governorship, is a Hindu.
Moreno was swiftly called out.
Moreno's attack against El-Sayed came after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, while campaigning for Rogers, that Arabs "don't produce" or win awards for science or literature.
Kennedy ramped up the Islamophobic rhetoric when he wrongly asserted that "all of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood," adding that "They’ve created stagnant societies that do one of two things: hatred and war and victimization."
Kennedy's remarks were criticized for overlooking the significant and ongoing contributions of Arabs across science, literature, diplomacy and human rights. The Associated Press compiled a list of prominent Arab scholars, scientists, and academics who have won Nobel Prizes and other awards for their contributions to different disciplines.